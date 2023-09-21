Flagger Certification Course at Columbia Basin College

Columbia Basin College will offer a Traffic Control Flagger Certification Course later this month.

On September 30th, CBC will offer a Traffic Control Flagger Certification Course. The College has been offering the popular flagger course for 20-plus years. The classes are well attended and have maxed out the past few years, and the one in September also expects full attendance.

During the course, attendees will receive instruction by Evergreen Safety Council-certified instructors who teach about the role and importance of being a flagger as well as the agencies and regulations that govern flagging, traffic control devices, temporary traffic control zones, how to set up a temporary traffic control zone, flagger placement, and signals, along with ensuring safety in the work zone.

Students who complete the course and pass the exam can obtain a Washington State Certified Flagging card. The flagging card is recognized in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. The card is also required for flaggers working on WSDOT construction projects.

“This course will benefit attendees because it is a one-day certification that can lead to a job opportunity,” said CBC Director for Workforce Development Clarissa R. Pruneda. “There has been a high demand for flaggers in the area. With new construction, whether in the city or out on highways, comes the need for flaggers,” she continued.

The course costs $99 and will take place on September 30th at 8:30 AM in the CTE building, and attendees must be at least 18 years of age to attend the training. To register, go to Career and Technical Education-Continuing Education Classes.