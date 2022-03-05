CBC Basketball Teams Play Final Games in G Building Gym

(Pasco, WA) -- It was the end of an era on the campus of Columbia Basic College Friday night as both the women's and men's basketball programs hosted Treasure Valley Community College in the final varsity games ever to be played in the G Building.





“It has been serving the college for 64 years and it’s been a good home to a lot of championship teams, and it’s all because of students.” said Athletics Director Scott Rogers.





The women's matchup was closely contested in the first half, but TVCC started pulling away early in the third quarter en route to a 77-57 decision. Following the loss, the Hawks fell to 9-15 on year--5-8 in the Northwest Athletic Conference. The men's team fared much better, besting the Chukars 94-66 in the regular season home finale. They improve to 16-10 on the year, 9-6 in NWAC play.





CBC will open its brand new Student Recreation Center this spring. The 80,000 sq. ft. facility will include a fitness center, E-gaming room, and other spaces in addition to a multi-purpose gymnasium. Starting in the fall semester, the new gym will be home court for CBC volleyball and basketball.





"I never thought I would see it. The SRC is an absolutely beautiful facility and we are very excited to move in in the months ahead,” Rogers added.





The Hawks wrap up this year's regular seasons on the road at Wenatchee Valley next Wednesday.