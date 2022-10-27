CBC Honors Victims of Domestic Violence

(Pasco, WA) -- Students, community leaders and others came together at CBC in Pasco Thursday night to honor victims who died of Domestic Violence. The event held inside the college's student center included silhouettes of some of those who lost their lives. Angie Pacheco, Executive Director of Domestic Violence Services for Benton Franklin County tells Newsradio there were 4 deaths due to Domestic Violence this year alone. She says a number of factors have played a role including Coronavirus. The event included speakers, a candlelight vigil and a number of resources for those who are experiencing domestic violence

