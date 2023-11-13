Columbia Basin College Women’s Soccer Wins 2023 Championship

The Columbia Basin College (CBC) women's soccer team has won the 2023 Northwest Atheltic Conference (NWAC) Championship.

2023 NWAC Champs Photo: CBC Athletics 2023 NWAC Champs

Photo: CBC Athletics loading...

The championship match featured Columbia Basin College and Spokane Community College

CBC beat Spokane Community College in Overtime 2-1 during the finals on Sunday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. Spokane had scored at 9:33 into the match's first half before CBC netted the equalizer off a Janelly Verduzco unassisted goal. CBC's game-winning goal would come halfway through the 95th minute as Violet Duran scored the match's winning goal.

CBC in a match earlier with Spokane CBC in a match earlier with Spokane loading...

The championship title caps off a great year for the CBC Women's team as they went 10-1-3 and finished in second place in the NWAC behind Spokane during the regular season.

A winning soccer tradition at Columbia Basin College in the Tri-Cities

The Men's soccer team at Columbia Basin also joined the women's side by having a successful 2023 campaign. They won the NWAC's Eastern Conference and went undefeated in the regular season, achieving a national top-two ranking.

CBC in their match with EVCC Photo: CBC Athletics CBC in their match with EVCC

Photo: CBC Athletics loading...

The CBC Men's team had made the NWAC's Final Four but lost 1-0 to Penninsula College (Port Angeles, Washington) in the semi-finals. Peninsula would win the Men's Championship after topping Highline College (Des Moines, Washington) in a shootout.