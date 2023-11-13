Columbia Basin College Women’s Soccer Wins 2023 Championship
The Columbia Basin College (CBC) women's soccer team has won the 2023 Northwest Atheltic Conference (NWAC) Championship.
The championship match featured Columbia Basin College and Spokane Community College
CBC beat Spokane Community College in Overtime 2-1 during the finals on Sunday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. Spokane had scored at 9:33 into the match's first half before CBC netted the equalizer off a Janelly Verduzco unassisted goal. CBC's game-winning goal would come halfway through the 95th minute as Violet Duran scored the match's winning goal.
The championship title caps off a great year for the CBC Women's team as they went 10-1-3 and finished in second place in the NWAC behind Spokane during the regular season.
A winning soccer tradition at Columbia Basin College in the Tri-Cities
The Men's soccer team at Columbia Basin also joined the women's side by having a successful 2023 campaign. They won the NWAC's Eastern Conference and went undefeated in the regular season, achieving a national top-two ranking.
The CBC Men's team had made the NWAC's Final Four but lost 1-0 to Penninsula College (Port Angeles, Washington) in the semi-finals. Peninsula would win the Men's Championship after topping Highline College (Des Moines, Washington) in a shootout.
