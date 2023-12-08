Columbia Basin College (CBC) in Paso, Washington, will be the site for the 2024 Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championship Basketball Tournament. The tournament will run March 6-10 & 16-17, 2024.

2024 NWAC Basketball Championships at CBC

The top Community College men's and women's basketball teams (16 teams for each of the men's and women's divisions) in the Pacific Northwest will compete for an NWAC Championship in March on Holden Court inside CBC's state-of-the-art Student Recreation Center. The court, built in 2022, is one of the shining crown jewels in the NWAC and can seat around 1400 fans.

"The NWAC is excited about returning to Columbia Basin College and its outstanding facility for our 2024 men's and women's basketball championships. We appreciate the support of the college, athletic department, and the community in helping us provide a great atmosphere and experience for our student-athletes," said NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia.

The Tournament Returns to the Tri-Cities

This is the second year the Championship Tournament will be held at CBC in Pasco. Before then, the tournament was held in Everett at Everett Community College and then at Kennewick's Toyota Center before that.

"The tournament is an excellent showcase of the campus' commitment to its students with improved facilities like the new Student Recreation Center. It also gives CBC athletics an opportunity to put that commitment on display for fans across the community and the greater Northwest by welcoming in those folks for a great two weekends of high-level college basketball," said Spencer Roland, The Assistant Athletic Director at Columbia Basin.

A Boost to the Local Tri-Cities Economy

The games are expected to bring much money to the local economy between visiting teams patronizing local hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

"The Tri-Cities has always been a destination area for tourism, and with help from the Visit Tri-Cities group in conjunction with the Northwest Athletic Conference, this tournament has provided the local business sectors with the opportunity to show why this area is so special. We look forward to continuing with the annual tournament soon," said Roland.