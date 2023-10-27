Tri-Cities High School Football Preview: Week 8

MCC High School Football is winding down in the Tri-Cities

It is week eight in the Mid-Columbia Conference ( MCC), and it is a week where teams will be playing their conference schedule finales. It's a close race at the top as the three groups have identical records, but the point differentials set them apart. This week could mean a lot for several teams regarding their final standing.

Photos: Lit Media Productions Photos: Lit Media Productions loading...

Thursday

Hanford 37

Southridge 26

In a Thursday night game, The Hanford Falcons topped the Southridge Suns at Hanford's relatively new stadium. The win was Hanford's second in a row and moved the Falcons to 6th place in the MCC with a 3-5 record.

Friday

Kennewick at Hermiston

The 6-1 Kennewick Lions will travel to Oregon to play the 4-3 Hermiston Bulldogs on Friday in the NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week.

Right now, Kennewick is in second place behind Kamiakin in the standings. You can listen to the game on the radio, 610 KONA AM, online or our free mobile app.

Richland @ Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)

The 5-3 Richland Bombers will finish their season on the road in a non-conference game against Mountain View High School (MVHS) in Vancouver, Washington. The Mountain View Thunder are 7-1 on the season and play in the 3A Great St Helen's Conference. In the standings, Richland is currently in fourth place.

Walla Walla @ Chiawana

The third-place Chiawana Riverhawks (6-1) will play host to the winless Walla Walla Blue Devils in Friday night Football Action.

Pasco @ Kamiakin

The First-place Kamiakin Braves 6-1) will host the Pasco Bulldogs. The Braves are coming off a massive win against Richland last week. The Braves are hoping for another huge performance from their offense led by Runningback Camden Schmidt, who rushed for 275 yards on the ground last week.

You can read about that performance and his WIAA Player of the Week Award here: