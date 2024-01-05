Richland High School Announces New Head Football Coach

Richland High School will have a new head football coach.

Richland's Athletic Department announced that Josh Jelinek had been named the new head coach of the Richland Bombers Football team. Jelinek takes the helm after longtime head coach Mike Neihold retired this fall. Niehold was the head coach for 16 seasons and is a Richland High School Alum.

A New Chapter in Richland High Football

"We are excited for the next chapter of Bomber Football and believe that Josh is the right fit to continue our strong tradition of Bomber Football. Josh has proven himself over the last several years as an assistant, and that held through the head coach selection process," said Adrian Ochoa, Richland Athletic Director.

Jelinek has a Long History of Coaching with Richland.

Jelinek moves into the head coaching role after serving as the team's offensive coordinator for the past 11 seasons. He has been with Bomber Football since 2010, when he was hired as an offensive line coach.

Jelinek is a former Professional indoor Football Player with the Tri-Cities Fever

In local sports history, Jelinek was a championship-winning Tri-Cities Fever indoor football team member. The Fever took the title in 2005 in the National Indoor Football League. Jelinek was a standout lineman on the team.

