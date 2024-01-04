Local High School Football Player to Play for the University of Idaho

Kennewick's Nathan Knapik will go from playing football in the Mid-Columbia Conferance (MCC) to the Big Sky Sky Conferance next football season as the Kennewick High School lineman has committed to play at the University of Idaho.

2023 was a successful season for the Kennewick High School Lineman

The 2023 campaign was a good one for the 6'7 lineman. Knapik helped anchor a line that led the Lions to a 3A qauarter-final game appearance against Eastside Catholic. In the regular season, the Lions finished with 7-1 conference record and a three way tie for the conference championship. Knapik was also named the MCC's Offensive Lineman of the Year in addition he was named First-Team All-Conference on the offensive line in his junior and senior seasons. Knapik was also honored to the Second-Team All-Conference on the defensive line in his senior season.

University of Idaho Football

The University of Idaho Vandals are coming off a successful season in the Big Sky Conferance in the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Vandals went 6-2 in the conference and finished in second place behind the University of Montana. The University of Idaho had a deep play off run before falling to the University of Albany in the FCS quarter-finals.