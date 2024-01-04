Local High School Football Player to Play for the University of Idaho

Local High School Football Player to Play for the University of Idaho

Knapik (Idaho)

Kennewick's Nathan Knapik will go from playing football in the Mid-Columbia Conferance (MCC) to the Big Sky Sky Conferance next football season as the Kennewick High School lineman has committed to play at the University of Idaho.

2023 was a successful season for the Kennewick High School Lineman

The 2023 campaign was a good one for the 6'7 lineman. Knapik  helped anchor a line that led the Lions to a  3A qauarter-final game appearance against Eastside Catholic. In the regular season, the Lions finished with 7-1 conference record and a three way tie for the conference championship. Knapik was also named the MCC's Offensive Lineman of the Year in addition  he was named First-Team All-Conference on the offensive line in his junior and senior seasons. Knapik was also honored to the Second-Team All-Conference on the defensive line in his senior season.

Knapik (Idaho)
loading...

University of Idaho Football

The University of Idaho Vandals are coming off a successful season in the Big Sky Conferance in the  NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).  The Vandals went 6-2 in the conference and finished in second place behind the University of Montana. The University of Idaho had a deep play off run before falling to the University of Albany in the FCS quarter-finals.

Photo: Univ of Idaho
loading...

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA