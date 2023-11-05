2023 3A/4A High School Football Playoff Brackets

The WIAA has just released their State 2023 High School Football Playoff brackets 4A High School Football State Tournament Playoff Bracket

Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Match-Ups

#6 Kamiakin vs. #11 Emerald Ridge

#9 Chiawana vs. #8 Gonzaga Prep

#16 Richland vs. #1 Graham-Kapowsin

Stay tuned for the times and locations of the games, which should be released soon

2023 4A Bracket

3A High School Football State Tournament Playoff Bracket

3A High School Football Bracket

Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Match-Ups

#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)

Stay tuned for the times and locations of the games, which should be released soon.

NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week:

We will be announcing our NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week later this week so keep posted.

1B/2B Bracket

See the bracket for local 1B/2B teams here:

2023 Tri-Cities 3A/4A Early post-season games:

4A

Tuesday, October 31st

Richland/Central Valley. Winner at Eastmont.

Friday, November 3rd

Chiawana at Moses Lake, 7 p.m., Lions Field

Wenatchee at Kamiakin, 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium

3A

Friday, November 3rd

Hermiston at Eastside Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4th

Mercer Island at Kennewick, 2 p.m.

Other 3A/4A Tri-Cities High School Football News

The Chiawana Riverhawks have had a great football season on the field this year in the Mid-Columbia Conference. In addition to a great season thus far, the Chiawana Riverhawks have won the 4A Football State Academic Championship.

Putting the student in student-athletics

The Chiawana High School Football team won the title after their team boasted a 3.597 grade point average. Chiawana's Athletic Director, John Cazier, was thrilled with the news.

"We have some awesome, talented, committed, and intelligent kids!" Said Cazier. "Coach Bond has emphasized with his program the importance of academics and classroom performance. That is the biggest change. "

A successful year both in the classroom and on the field for Chiawana Football.

On the field, Chiawana's winning record has earned the Riverhawks a post-season game against Moses Lake this Thursday Night on the road.

You can see the full lineup of Mid-Columbia Conference High School Football opening post-season matchups on our website.

In October, Chiwana High School is known as Championship High School.

Speaking of State Championships, the Chiawana Slowpitch Softball team just won a 4A State Title of their own.

Chiawana High School won the State's top Slowpitch Softball prize after besting Union High School (Vancouver, Washington) 21-0 in the championship game. This year's State Championship is the third in a row for the Riverhawks.

To reach the State Championship game for the third consecutive year, the Riverhawks powered through the eight-team bracket. They topped Bothel 23-7 in the opening round before beating Woodinville in the semi-finals 30-1 before the championship game.

Read more about the State Slowpitch Softball Championship at 610kona.com