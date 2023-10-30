Chiawana High School Wins Third Strait Class 4A Slowpitch Softball State Championship

The Chiawana Riverhawks are the 2023 Class 4A Slowpitch Softball State Champions.

Chiawana won the State's top Slow-Pitch Softball prize after besting Union High School (Vancouver, Washington) 21-0 in the championship game. This year's State Championship is the third in a row for the Riverhawks. This year's State Championship game was held in Yakima, Washington, at Gateway Sports Complex.

To reach the State Championship game for the third consecutive year, the Riverhawks powered through the eight-team bracket. They topped Bothel 23-7 in the opening round before beating Woodinville in the semi-finals 30-1 before the championship game.

The Chiawana Riverhawks were impressive at the State Tournament in Yakima, Washington.

In this year's State Tournament, the Chiawana Riverhawks were a force to be reckoned with as they outscored their opponents 74-8. Offensively, they were able to hit over .500 as a team. Chiawana's Head Coach Brian Thomas described his team as a combination of speed and power, and this year's team was one of the hardest-hitting teams he has been around. He also added that the players were extremely skilled at every position on the field.

[They are] just one of the best all-around teams I have seen," said Coach Thomas. "Super fun to coach and exciting to watch, especially when it all comes together at the biggest tournament."

The tournament's top four teams.

In the 4A State Tournament Union, High School finished runner-up, while Wenatchee's Eastmount High School took third place, and Central Valley (Spokane, Washington) finished in third place.

2023 was a memorable season for Chiawana Slowpitch Softball.

The State Championship title comes after Riverhawks put together an impressive season where they finished 21-2.