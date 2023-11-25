2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores
4A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 7, Final
Graham-Kapowsin 27 - East Lake 24, Final
3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
Bellevue 21 - O'Dea 17, Final
Eastside Catholic v Yelm
2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
Enumclaw v Anacortes
North Kitsap v Tumwater
1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
Nooksack Valley v Lakeside 24-Nooksack Valley 23, Final
Seton Catholic v Royal
2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
NW Christian v Okanogan
Napavine 36 - Onalaska 26, Final
1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
Wilbur-Creston Keller 66 - Mossyrock 22, Final
Liberty Bell 64 - Neah Bay 34, Final
2023 WIAA High School Football Championships
December 1st and 2nd at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
WIAA Semi Finals Brackets
Area Football News
HERMISTON TO HOST AN OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Hermiston, Oregon, will host an Oregon High School Football State Championship game this weekend. It’s a game where history could be made as one of the teams is playing for their first state championship.
On Saturday, November 25th, Hermiston High School's Kennison Field will host the OSAA 1A 6-Man State Championships at 2 PM.
Last week, the city and Kennison Field also hosted two Semi-Final games. (You can read that article here)
WIAA 4A High School Football Quarterfinals
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Kamaikin Braves v Mt. Si Wildcats
Final: 8-6, Kamiakin
End of 3: 8-0, Kamiakin
Halftime: 8-0, Kamiakin
End of 1: 2-0, Kamiakin
WIAA 3A High School Football Quarterfinals
Kennewick v Eastside Catholic
Final: 17-7, Eastside
WIAA 2B High School Football Quarterfinals
River View v Napavine
Final: 43-14, Napavine
WIAA 1B High School Football Quarterfinals
Liberty Christian v Neah Bay
Final: 52-20, Neah Bay
One of Oregon's Best Football Stadiums is in Hermiston
