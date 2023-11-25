2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores

Photo: WIAA Photo: WIAA loading...

4A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 7, Final

Graham-Kapowsin 27 - East Lake 24, Final

3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

Bellevue 21 - O'Dea 17, Final

Eastside Catholic v Yelm



2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

Enumclaw v Anacortes

North Kitsap v Tumwater

1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

Nooksack Valley v Lakeside 24-Nooksack Valley 23, Final

Seton Catholic v Royal

2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

NW Christian v Okanogan

Napavine 36 - Onalaska 26, Final

1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

Wilbur-Creston Keller 66 - Mossyrock 22, Final

Liberty Bell 64 - Neah Bay 34, Final

2023 WIAA High School Football Championships

December 1st and 2nd at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Husky Stadium Photo: WIAA Husky Stadium

Photo: WIAA loading...

WIAA Semi Finals Brackets

Brackets

Area Football News

HERMISTON TO HOST AN OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Hermiston, Oregon, will host an Oregon High School Football State Championship game this weekend. It’s a game where history could be made as one of the teams is playing for their first state championship.

On Saturday, November 25th, Hermiston High School's Kennison Field will host the OSAA 1A 6-Man State Championships at 2 PM.

Last week, the city and Kennison Field also hosted two Semi-Final games. (You can read that article here)

Read more on 610kona.com

WIAA 4A High School Football Quarterfinals

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kamaikin Braves v Mt. Si Wildcats

Final: 8-6, Kamiakin

End of 3: 8-0, Kamiakin

Halftime: 8-0, Kamiakin

End of 1: 2-0, Kamiakin

WIAA 3A High School Football Quarterfinals

Kennewick v Eastside Catholic

Final: 17-7, Eastside

WIAA 2B High School Football Quarterfinals

River View v Napavine

Final: 43-14, Napavine

WIAA 1B High School Football Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian v Neah Bay

Final: 52-20, Neah Bay