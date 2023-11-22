2023 Thanksgiving Football Games

Thanksgiving is for family, feasting, and giving thanks. But to many Americans, the holiday is a great time to watch some Thanksgiving Football! This year, there is a full slate of NFL and College games for you to enjoy in between the festivities (or if you need an escape)

NewsRadio 610 KONA has your Thanksgiving Football Schedule. In case you want to plan your turkey day off some grid-iron action.

Thanksgiving Day Football Games

NFL Football:

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions - 9:30 PM PT on FOX.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys - 1:30 PM PT on CBS.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - 5:20 PM PT on NBC

Black Friday Football Games

NFL Football:

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - 12:00 PM PT

College Football:

“The Civil War”

Oregon State at Oregon - 5:30 PM PT on FOX

Saturday's Football Games

“Apple Cup”

Washington State at University of Washington - 1 PM PT on FOX

Local High School Football

WIAA High School Football Quarter-Finals

Kamiakin at Lake Stevens- 1 PM PT, Lake Stevens High School

See all the WIAA High School Football Quarter-Final Matchups on our website.

NewsRadio 610 KONA will have the scores for you after the Quarter Final Games:

1A 6-man High School Football: Echo v Joseph - 2 PM PT, Hermiston High School

Additional Football News:

2023 Army-Navy Football Game Uniform Release

The uniforms have been released this week, and the game will be played in December. Over the last several seasons, both institutions have used the special game to wear special uniforms that pay homage to some military history. Last season, the Army's uniforms honored the 1st Armored Division from World War II on the 80th anniversary of the historic Operation Torch. At the same time, the Navy's uniforms showcased the tradition of NASA astronauts who graduated from the Naval Academy.

