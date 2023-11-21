2023 Army-Navy Football Game Uniform Release

The uniforms for the 2023 Army-Navy Football Game have been released.

About the famed Amry-Navy Football Game

The 124th Army-Navy Game will kick off on December 9th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game at the home of the NFL's New England Patriots will mark only the third time the annual game will go outside the Mid-Atlantic Region when the Army-Navy Game was played in Chicago, Illinois, in 1926 and Pasadena, California, in 1983.

Uniform Release

The uniforms have been released this week, and the game will be played in December. Over the last several seasons, both institutions have used the special game to wear special uniforms that pay homage to some military history. Last season, the Army's uniforms honored the 1st Armored Division from World War II on the 80th anniversary of the historic Operation Torch. At the same time, the Navy's uniforms showcased the tradition of NASA astronauts who graduated from the Naval Academy.

2023 Army-Navy Game Uniforms

Navy Football

"The Silent Service"

In a press release (https://navysports.com/news/2023/11/20/navy-athletics-and-under-armour-unveils-2023-army-navy-football-game-uniform.aspx) on Monday, Navy Athletics and Under Armour unveiled the 2023 Army-Navy game uniform today that will salute the Silent Service, the U.S. Submarine Force. The entire uniform's color scheme will be dark blue to symbolize the stealth of the submarines.

Helmet

Each of the helmets will be handpainted with a design to look like the water, with the right side featuring a submerged Virginia Class Submarine and the left side featuring a version of the Navy's Anchor Logo. The front flex panel depicts a color-changing radar used on submarines to find their target. The front decal of the helmet says Navy, while the back decal says Silent Service.

Photo: Navy Athletics Photo: Navy Athletics loading...

Photo: Navy Athletics Photo: Navy Athletics loading...

Jersey and Pants

To mimic the stealth of a submarine's hull, The Uniform will feature "Eclipse Blue," the darkest navy blue under armor makes. The font of the uniforms is designed to resemble the classification numbers on a vessel's hull. On the pants, the numbers are stacked vertically to mimic the depth numbers of a submarine hull. The patch on the sleeve represents the Navy's submarine warfare patch that dates back to the 1920s.

Photo: Navy Athletics Photo: Navy Athletics loading...

Uniform Hype Video

Army Football

"Dog Face Soldiers"

On their Athletic Department's website (https://goarmywestpoint.com/sports/football), the United States Military Academy released their uniforms for the Army-Navy Game. Their uniforms for the 2023 game will feature the 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the "Dog Face Soldiers," during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the operation in Iraq. The uniform will feature a tan color representing the desert where the 3rd Division operated.

Helmet

The Army's helmet will be tan with a camo stripe and a Bulldog logo that Walt Dinsey had designed in 1965. The Army had agreed with Disney to use the logo, and the dog represents the "Dog Face Soldiers."

Photo: Army Football Photo: Army Football loading...

Jersey and Pants

In keeping with the color scheme, the jersey and pants will also feature desert tan, and the font and numbers are designed to resemble the "Bumper Numbers" on the Army's vehicles. The patch on the back of the jersey is designed to represent a streamer of the Iraqi flag.

Photo: Army Football Photo: Army Football loading...

Photo: Army Football Photo: Army Football loading...