Kamiakin to Play Lake Stevens in High School Football Semi-Finals
The Kamiakin Braves will take on the Lake Stevens Vikings in the 2023 4A High School Football Semi-Finals.
The Braves will travel to take on the Vikings this Saturday (November 25th) at their home stadium at Lake Stevens High School in Snohomish County, just north of Seattle. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 1 PM.
Kamiakin is the last Tri-Cities High School Football team left in the playoffs. Kennewick, River Riverview, and Liberty Christian were all eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Scouting the Opponent: The Lake Stevens Vikings
Playoff Seed: #2
League: 4A Wesco
Overall Record: 11-1
Path to the Semi-Finals:
Quarter Finals: 44-21 W v Kennedy Catholic
Round 1: 41-0 W v Woodinville
Top Lake Stevens Players:
QB: Kolton Matson: 37 TD Pass
WR: David Brown: 15 TDs, 61.5 rypg
RB: Jayshon Limar: 10 TD, 101 rypg
DE: Gage Solomon: 9 Sacks
Lake Stevens High School Stadium: See the stadium here
Reaching the WIAA 4A High School Football Semi-Finals
The Braves reached the Semi-Finals after an 8-6 road win over Mount Si. (Snoqualmie, Washington) Last Saturday, November 18th. That close win was the latest chapter in the Brave’s post-season that has seen a ton of excitement. The week before, Kamiakin beat Emerald Ridge in overtime thanks to a reverse pass in the extra frame.
WIAA Football Semi-Final Games
Other 4A Semi-Final Game
#4 Eastlake v Graham-Kapowsin
1 PM, Art Crate Field, Spanaway, Washington
3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#6 Bellevue v #2 O'Dea
2 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
#4 Eastside Catholic v #1 Yelm
6 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 Enumclaw v #2 Anacortes
3 PM, Anacortes High School, Anacortes, Washington
#4 North Kitsap v Tumwater
5 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington
1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#6 Nooksack Valley v Lakeside (Nine-Mile Falls, Washington)
1 PM, Union Stadium, Mead, Washington
#12 Seton Catholic v #1 Royal
4 PM, Royal High School, Royal, Washington
2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 NW Christian v #2 Okanagan
4 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington
#4 Onalaska v #1 Napavine
12 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington
1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 Mossyrock v #2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
12 PM, Lions Field, Moses Lake, Washington
#5 Neah Bay v #1 Liberty Bell
1 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington
Top 9 Loudest College Football Stadiums In The South
Gallery Credit: Dave Schultz