Kamiakin to Play Lake Stevens in High School Football Semi-Finals

The Kamiakin Braves will take on the Lake Stevens Vikings in the 2023 4A High School Football Semi-Finals.

Photo: WIAA Photo: WIAA loading...

The Braves will travel to take on the Vikings this Saturday (November 25th) at their home stadium at Lake Stevens High School in Snohomish County, just north of Seattle. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 1 PM.

Kamiakin Braves (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) Kamiakin Braves (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) loading...

Kamiakin is the last Tri-Cities High School Football team left in the playoffs. Kennewick, River Riverview, and Liberty Christian were all eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Scouting the Opponent: The Lake Stevens Vikings

Photo: LSSD Photo: LSSD loading...

Playoff Seed: #2

League: 4A Wesco

Overall Record: 11-1

Path to the Semi-Finals:

Quarter Finals: 44-21 W v Kennedy Catholic

Round 1: 41-0 W v Woodinville

Top Lake Stevens Players:

QB: Kolton Matson: 37 TD Pass

WR: David Brown: 15 TDs, 61.5 rypg

RB: Jayshon Limar: 10 TD, 101 rypg

DE: Gage Solomon: 9 Sacks

Lake Stevens High School Stadium: See the stadium here

Reaching the WIAA 4A High School Football Semi-Finals

The Braves reached the Semi-Finals after an 8-6 road win over Mount Si. (Snoqualmie, Washington) Last Saturday, November 18th. That close win was the latest chapter in the Brave’s post-season that has seen a ton of excitement. The week before, Kamiakin beat Emerald Ridge in overtime thanks to a reverse pass in the extra frame.

WIAA Football Semi-Final Games

Other 4A Semi-Final Game

#4 Eastlake v Graham-Kapowsin

1 PM, Art Crate Field, Spanaway, Washington

3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#6 Bellevue v #2 O'Dea

2 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

#4 Eastside Catholic v #1 Yelm

6 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 Enumclaw v #2 Anacortes

3 PM, Anacortes High School, Anacortes, Washington

#4 North Kitsap v Tumwater

5 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington

1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#6 Nooksack Valley v Lakeside (Nine-Mile Falls, Washington)

1 PM, Union Stadium, Mead, Washington

#12 Seton Catholic v #1 Royal

4 PM, Royal High School, Royal, Washington

2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 NW Christian v #2 Okanagan

4 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington

#4 Onalaska v #1 Napavine

12 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington

1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 Mossyrock v #2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller

12 PM, Lions Field, Moses Lake, Washington

#5 Neah Bay v #1 Liberty Bell

1 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington