Meet India…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Introducing India, the radiant gem of Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, shining bright as our featured pet of the week on Newsradio 610 KONA! This one-year-old spayed female Belgian Malinois mix has stolen the hearts of everyone she meets with her infectious charm and gentle demeanor.

Despite her relatively short stay at the shelter (she came in April 20th), India has left an indelible mark on staff and volunteers alike, who quickly recognized her as a special soul. From the moment India arrived, it was evident that she was not your average Malinois. While she possesses the intelligence and athleticism characteristic of her breed, India's defining trait is her sweet and affectionate nature.

She approaches life with an eager willingness to please, making her a joy to train. With a repertoire of basic commands already under her belt, India is eager to continue learning and impressing her future family. This amazing girl's true passion lies in the simple pleasures of life...belly rubs, plenty of belly rubs.

There's nothing she loves more than sprawling out on her back, inviting affection from anyone willing to give it. Of course, she also relishes the opportunity to stretch her legs on daily walks, where she eagerly takes in the sights and sounds of the world around her.

Belgian Shepherds, like India, are renowned for their versatility and intelligence. Traditionally employed in roles such as working, herding, and search and rescue, these dogs excel in a variety of tasks. Yet, perhaps their most cherished attribute is their unwavering loyalty and devotion to their human companions—a quality that India embodies in abundance.

While India's potential is limitless, she requires a home that can provide the stimulation and training she needs to thrive. Mental and physical exercise are crucial for keeping her mind sharp and her spirits high, helping to channel the boundless energy inherent in her breed. With the right guidance and care, India has the potential to become not just a pet, but a cherished member of the family!