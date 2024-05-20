‘The Force’ Is Bringing Star Wars Oreos To WA, OR, & CA

By 'The Force' I mean the parent company of Oreo, Mondelez International, and Lucasfilm Ltd. The announcement came last week when it was revealed the companies have teamed up to give Star Wars fans their own Oreo cookie...but not without a twist. Each side of 'the force' is represented, but you won't know what side you're on until you open the pack.

Mondelēz International/Canva Mondelēz International/Canva loading...

Each pack of Special edition star Wars Oreos will have either red creme (dark side) or blue creme (light side). The creme, according to Oreo, is infused with Kyber crystals. They are the same crystals used in lightsabers that are attuned to 'the force'. The outside of each pack also features something sure to excite fans of the legendary series.

Get our free mobile app

Spiderwebart Instagram/Canva Spiderwebart Instagram/Canva loading...

Greg Hildebrandt, the iconic artist who helped designed a number of Stars Wars movie posters, including the first one in 1977, has produced original artwork featuring 20 characters from across the Star Wars Universe. There will be 10 different packs released featuring two characters, one representing each side of the force. That's still not all...

Each pack will also feature 20 characters from the film franchise stamped on each side of the chocolate cookies.

Mondelēz International/Canva Mondelēz International/Canva loading...

Pretty cool right? The only bad news is you can't run out to your favorite spot to buy Oreo's just yet, as they won't be on shelves until June 10th. You can pre-order as many packs as you want online beginning May 30th at OREO.com/StarWars. You can also click that link for more information about the collaboration between Oreo and Lucasfilms on this limited time treat for Star Wars fans.