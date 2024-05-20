Can Humans Get Infected From ‘Zombie’ Deer Meat? We Now Know.

Prion diseases are fairly common in humans and animals. They are scientifically known as TSE's, or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, that are progressive brain diseases which are incurable and fatal. In humans, Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD) is the most well known prion disease. CJD leads to dementia and, degenerates much faster than Alzheimer's, and is always fatal. You might ask what is all of this leading to?

Canva Canva loading...

The Rise of CWD

In deer, the prion disease is known as Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), or 'zombie deer disease'. It was first seen in 1978 and coined by veterinarian Beth S. Williams. It has been found in free-ranging deer, elk and moose in at least 32 states across all parts of the continental U.S. according to information from the CDC. It has been speculated, but not known if it could transmit from deer and it's relatives to humans like a similar disease did...that being Mad Cow disease.

Get our free mobile app

Mad Cow, a TSE that affects cows, has been found to transfer to humans if a person eats beef from an infected cow. The fear is that eating meat from an infected deer could also transfer 'zombie deer disease' to humans.

Canva Canva loading...

Two Hunters Freaked Everyone Out A Couple Years Ago

In 2022 a pair of hunters died of CJD. It was discovered both had eaten venison from a herd known to have been infected with Chronic Wasting Disease. The second hunter, who was 77-years-old, died within a month of his CJD diagnosis. The slow rise of panic ensued. Researchers were quick to hit the pause button on the panic alarm saying nothing has been proven regarding deer to human transmission. Turns out...they were right.

A new study published by the NIH on May 17th says there is virtually zero chance of 'zombie deer disease' passing to humans. Cerebral organoids used in a new study of prion diseases showed a substantial species barrier that prevents humans from getting CWD from any cervid (deer, elk, or moose).

Cerebral organoid-NIH/Canva Cerebral organoid-NIH/Canva loading...

They said virtually zero at this time because some people could have a genetic susceptibility that they couldn't account for or the potential for new strains to emerge that could cross that barrier. As of right now there is no fear that eating a 'zombie deer' will turn you into a 'zombie' human. Lack of sleep is still the primary reason for that occurring in nature.