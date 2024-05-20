Why Zebra-Striped “Armadillos” Are Taking Over Washington State Roads

What Are The New Road Dividers On Washington State Highways?

It may seem strange, but don't be surprised if you start seeing more zebra-striped "armadillos" on Washington State roadways.

A pilot program in Seattle has some drivers trying to figure out what the newly added bumpers are supposed to do or prevent.

Road crews were spotted in downtown Seattle installing the new zebra striped "armadillos" and they are actually called ZICLA Zebra Cycle Separators on the stripe that separates the bike lane and the lane for vehicles.

credit: seattle department of transportation

What does a ZICLA Zebra Cycle Separator do?

These are used to increase the distance between road traffic and the bicycle lane and to create a higher barrier to motor vehicles.

If you are curious, The Seattle Department of Transportation is piloting different techniques to learn what works and what doesn't and is evaluating right-of-way availability, curb space and usage, and traffic operations for the demands of each location.

credit: seattle department of transportation

So if you start seeing these dividers showing up on Washington State roads, you'll know that they are in good use when space is limited on the road. I've enclosed a sample of how the dividers should work:

credit: https://www.zicla.com/en/zebra-family/