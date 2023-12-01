2023 WIAA High School Football State Championship Scores
WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games from Husky Stadium in Seattle.
WIAA High School Football Championship scores for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd. The State Football Championship games will be played at Husky Stadium. You can read about the decision to play those High School Football games at Husky Stadium in Seattle on our website NewsRadio 610 KONA.
The WIAA Football Championship Scores will be updated ASAP as the games go final
4A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Lake Stevens v #1 Graham-Kapowsin
Kickoff: Saturday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium
3A High School Football State Championship Game
#6 Bellevue v #1 Yelm
Kickoff: Friday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium
2A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Anacortes v #1 Tumwater
Kickoff: Saturday, 3 PM, Husky Stadium
1A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Lakeside v #1 Royal
Kickoff: Friday 3 PM, Husky Stadium
2B High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Okanogan v #1 Napavine
Kickoff: Saturday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium
1B (8-Man) High School Football State Championship Game
#1 Liberty Bell 68
Wilbur-Creston-Keller
Kickoff: Friday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium
2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores
