2023 WIAA High School Football State Championship Scores

WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games from Husky Stadium in Seattle.

WIAA High School Football Championship scores for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd. The State Football Championship games will be played at Husky Stadium. You can read about the decision to play those High School Football games at Husky Stadium in Seattle on our website NewsRadio 610 KONA.

Husky Stadium

The WIAA Football Championship Scores will be updated ASAP as the games go final

4A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Lake Stevens v #1 Graham-Kapowsin

Kickoff: Saturday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium

3A High School Football State Championship Game

#6 Bellevue v #1 Yelm

Kickoff: Friday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium

2A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Anacortes v #1 Tumwater

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 PM, Husky Stadium

1A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Lakeside v #1 Royal

Kickoff: Friday 3 PM, Husky Stadium

2B High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Okanogan v #1 Napavine

Kickoff: Saturday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium

1B (8-Man) High School Football State Championship Game

#1 Liberty Bell 68

Wilbur-Creston-Keller

Kickoff: Friday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium

2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores

Champs (Photo: ESD)

