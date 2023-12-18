It's College Football Bowl Season! Each year, from December to January, football fans can gather around the TV to get their last bit of College Football before the season says goodbye until next fall. In today's College Football landscape, 43 NCAA Division I bowl games are played across the United States.

The Seattle Bowl

Fans of College Football may or may not know that Seattle used to host an NCAA Division I College Football Game. For two years, in 2001 and 2002, the Emerald City Hosted the "Seattle Bowl." The game would match the fifth-place teams from the ACC and then Pac-10.

Seattle Bowl Venues

2001 Seattle Bowl

The first Seattle Bowl was played in 2001 at Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park). Georgia Tech and Stanford would play in front of 30,000 fans at the Seattle Mariners' home. Georgia Tech would beat Stanford 24-14

2002 Seattle Bowl

The second and final Seattle Bowl was held at Seahawks Stadium (now Lumen Field).

The game had just over 38,000 on hand to watch Wake Forrest top the Oregon Ducks 38-17.

What Happened to the Seattle Bowl?

The 2002 Seattle Bowl game did not have a title sponsor and lost a ton of money. The Seattle Bowl would be unable to find a title sponsor for the 2003 game and would miss several deadlines set forth by the NCAA. The Seattle Bowl and their management also faced several lawsuits from the Mountain West Conference.

The "Seattle Bowl" game is now just a memory in the Seattle sports landscape.