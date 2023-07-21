Best roller coasters in the Pacific Northwest.

I love roller coasters. I’ll ride them pretty much any time anywhere. Here is a list of some of the best roller coasters to be found in the Pacific Northwest. This list is in no particular order.

Oaks Amusement Park –

Oaks Amusement Park located in Portland Or. They have been in operation since 1905 and is among the oldest continually operating amusement parks in America. You will find the Adrenaline Peak roller coaster; you Must be 48"-77" tall to ride.

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park –

is located in Federal Way and features The Wild Thing. According to their web site. “The park’s first roller coaster will get your heart pumping as soon as you leave the loading station. A ride on the Wild Thing is a must for all thrill seekers!”

MINIMUM HEIGHT: AT LEAST 48.

They also have the Timberhawk Ride of Prey, “the largest wooden roller coaster in Washington State!” MINIMUM HEIGHT: AT LEAST 48.

Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Water Park –

Drive north of Coeur d’Alene on Highway 95 and it’s impossible to miss the giant wooden roller coaster structures at Silverwood Theme Park.

The Silverwood web site describes them this way,

“The park is known for having some of the best wooden roller coasters in the U.S.”

Aftershock,

“This metal monster dominates the skies over Silverwood. At 191 feet, this beast is really two thrills in one because not only does it take you forwards through a cobra roll and inverted loop, but backwards as well! 54 inches min & 80 inches max.”

The Cork Screw,

“Originally opening at Knott's Berry Farm in 1975, the Corkscrew was the first modern inverting coaster. This amazing coaster was also the first to take riders upside-down not once but twice as they moved through the double helix that is the highlight of this coaster ride. In 1990, the Corkscrew found its new home here at Silverwood and continues as a little piece of history and a thrilling ride that people will enjoy for a while to come.” 48 inches min.

Stunt Pilot,

“Jump into the cockpit of a Pitts Special biplane as this single-rail coaster climbs over 105 feet into the sky and dives toward the earth below. Experience hairpin turns, aerobatic maneuvers and 3 inversions as the coaster speeds through heart-stopping obstacles before returning back to the hanger.” 48 inches min.

Timber Terror,

“Timber Terror opened in 1996 and Silverwood has never been the same. Belonging to a genre of roller coasters known as air coasters, Timber Terror is sure to put plenty of air between your seat and ours giving this coaster thrills and chills all its own.” 48 inches min or 42 inches w Adult.

Tremors,

“Since Tremors' opening in 1999, it has been one of the top-rated wood coasters in the country.” 48 inches min or 42 inches w Adult.

Leavenworth Adventure Park

in Leavenworth Washington you will find Tumwater Twister alpine Coaster. You get in the single occupant car and follow the track more that 200 feet up, on the way down you can control the speed. There is nothing else like it in the northwest. Riders must be at least 54 inches tall and 9 years old to ride alone.

Cultus Lake Adventure Park in Cultus Lake, BC.

Now has the Runaway Mine Train located at Cultus Lake Adventure Park in Cultus Lake, BC. Find them about an hour drive East of Vancouver, BC off Hwy-1.

Puyallup Fair Classic coaster.

It’s been a mainstay at The Puyallup Fair since 1935 and has been renovated to last the next 100 years!

Take the weekend, find the roller coasters near you and have some fun.