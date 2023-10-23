Unlimited Rides Planned For Leavenworth Adventure Park

It's been five months since the grand opening of Leavenworth Adventure Park and the only alpine coaster in Washington State.

The mission of the park is to bring joy, fun, and a safe, friendly environment to families of all ages, but some have chosen to stay away, saying the cost is too high. For example, it costs $20 to ride the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster just once.

attachment-20230601_124433 loading...

Now Leavenworth Adventure Park will be offering a special where you can go on unlimited rides for the price of a single ride on Halloween from 4-8pm.

Here are the details:

Child 3-6: $5

Youth7-12: $17

Teen/Adults 13+: $20

Book reservations in advance. Space is limited

Come anytime 4-8pm for unlimited rides

Every rider needs a ticket

Ride in costume

​Night Rides

Get your photo taken by Twister Action Photos

FREE candy

Feed the kids dinner! Lou’s Meal $7 (mini corn dogs, tater tots, small root beer)

Parents will enjoy our full menu including seasonal draft beer

Enjoy our outdoor heaters and firepit

S'mores Kit ($5)

Decorations, photos ops and more...

