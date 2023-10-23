Unlimited Rides Planned For Leavenworth Adventure Park
It's been five months since the grand opening of Leavenworth Adventure Park and the only alpine coaster in Washington State.
The mission of the park is to bring joy, fun, and a safe, friendly environment to families of all ages, but some have chosen to stay away, saying the cost is too high. For example, it costs $20 to ride the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster just once.
Now Leavenworth Adventure Park will be offering a special where you can go on unlimited rides for the price of a single ride on Halloween from 4-8pm.
Here are the details:
- Child 3-6: $5
- Youth7-12: $17
- Teen/Adults 13+: $20
- Book reservations in advance. Space is limited
- Come anytime 4-8pm for unlimited rides
- Every rider needs a ticket
- Ride in costume
- Night Rides
- Get your photo taken by Twister Action Photos
- FREE candy
- Feed the kids dinner! Lou’s Meal $7 (mini corn dogs, tater tots, small root beer)
- Parents will enjoy our full menu including seasonal draft beer
- Enjoy our outdoor heaters and firepit
- S'mores Kit ($5)
- Decorations, photos ops and more...
