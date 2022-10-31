The Best Halloween Freebies & Discounts in Washington

Looking for spooktacular savings and a few frightful freebies today? We've got your screamin' Halloween deals right here.

7/11

7/11

Buy one pizza, get one free if you're a Speedy Rewards or 7 Rewards member.

Applebee's

Applebees

Free boneless wings will have you feelin' good in the neighborhood. Just order $30 or more for delivery or to go using the Applebee's app or at www.applebees.com.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin Robbins' Spicy n Spooky

According to Retail Me Not, Baskin-Robbins rewards members can take advantage of an app exclusive today: buy 1 pre-packed quart, get one 50%. Not looking for that much ice-cream? Drop in for 31% off scoops of their 31 flavors.

Burger King

Burger King

Use the Burger King app to find "ghosts" in your house. If you're successful, you can grab two limited-time-only Ghost Pepper Whopper sandwiches, plus two small fries for only $10. A screamin' deal.

Chipotle

Chipotle

Boorito is back! Are you a Chipotle rewards member? Of course, you are. So, walk through their doors wearing your awesome costume today and get one of their entree items for just $6.00.

IHOP

IHOP

Families have got to eat, why not save big when you do? Today from 4pm to 10pm, dine-in at IHOP and kids under 12 can get a FREE "scary face" pancake with mom/dads' adult entree. This is perfect for pre or post trick or treating.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box

Monster Tacos are back at Jack in the Box, and you can fill up on two of them for just $3.00, according to Retail Me Not.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Pop into participating Krispy Kreme's today - in costume - and receive a FREE doughnut of your choice. This works at the drive-through as well.

McDonalds

McDonalds

McDonalds "iconic" Halloween pails are back, while supplies last. So, order a happy meal today and hope for a fun, spooky-themed bucket that little ones can use for trick-or-treating tonight.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster

Now we're talkin' mom & dad's language: get FREE delivery when you place an order at redlobster.com.

Sonic Drive In

Sonic

Order from the Sonic app and your pooch can receive a FREE "Wag Cup" treat. And their best human friend can enjoy .50 cent corndogs today, while supplies last. Plus, half-price drinks and slushes are available through the app as well.

Wendy's

Wendys

Use Wendy's mobile app to order and get a FREE "eerie-sistible" Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. And be sure to wish them a Happy Halloweendys!

Disclaimer:

It should be noted that all deals are at participating locations only, and only while supplies last. Happy haunting!

