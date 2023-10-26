A Halloween-themed Tailgate Party before the Kennewick and Hermiston football game

Are you ready for some pre-game Halloween football fun in Hermiston, Oregon?

Kennewick Football fans driving to Hermiston for the game on Friday may want to head down earlier for some Halloween season fun.

This Friday on, October 27th, from 5 PM until 6:30 PM, Hermiston High School will hold their Trunk or Treat Tailgate Party before the game featuring the Kennewick Lions and the Hermiston Bulldogs.

The event will be held in front of the purple Hermiston Gym and will feature trunk or treating with 30 vendors, music, an appearance from the Hermiston Bulldog mascot, and a carving of a 100-pound pumpkin.

Anyone wearing their Halloween costumes will earn free admission into the game. However, event organizers ask that no masks be worn at the Trunk or Treat Tailgate Party.

Listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA.

NewsRadio 610 KONA will be in Hermiston to bring you the Kennewick vs Hermiston Football game that night. The pre-game show starts at 6:45, and the game will kick off at 7 PM.

You can listen to the game on the radio at 610 AM, online or on our free mobile app.

Hermiston's Football Stadium

