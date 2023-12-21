Washington State Basketball to Play at the Spokane Arena Tonight

College basketball fans in Spokane will get a chance to watch Washington State University (WSU) Basketball tonight. The WSU Cougars will tip off the neutral site game at 8 PM against the Boise State Broncos on Thursday, December 21st, at the Spokane Arena in the Numerica Credit Union's Holiday Hoops game.

WSU Basketball at the Spokane Arena

The Cougs basketball team has played at least one game at the Spokane Arena since in the 2012-2013 season. (However, WSU did not play a game in Spokane in the 2015-2016 season or during COVID-19). Washington State has a 3-6 overall record at the neutral site.

Last season, the Cougs picked up 82 a 56 win over Eastern Washington on November 21st in front of 5,000 fans. This year, 3,000 seats have been sold for Thursday's game thus far.

Washington State's 2023-2024 Non-Conference Season

In their non-conference schedule, Washington State is 8-2 on the year. Before their second loss against Santa Clara, the Cougs won six in a row. Their only other non-conference loss came at the hands of Mississippi State University.

Washington State's Pac-12 Conference Opener

Washington State is set to open their Pac-12 Conference schedule on December 29th as they travel to take on Utah.

College Basketball at the Spokane Arena

The Spokane Arena will host the Gonzaga University men's basketball team in January as the Bulldogs take on Pepperdine on the 4th. Last season, Gonzaga topped Kentucky 88-72 and drew in 12,333, the largest crowd in the history of the Spokane Arena.

The arena will also host the first and second-round games of the NCAA Tournament this season on March 22 and 24. The University of Idaho will be the host of the event.