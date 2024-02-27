Discover, Learn, Connect: WSU Extension Expands with 11 Remote Learning Havens Statewide!
Washington State University has announced some great news that will open doors for many in Washington state. Thanks to a grant from the USDA Rural Utilities Service, 12 WSU extension offices will undergo an update with appropriate technology and high- speed internet.
The updates will benefit both the undergraduate students taking credit and noncredit remote instruction, webinars, and certificate program courses, as well as the general public, who will have access to and be able to use the technology.
According to Mike Gaffney, the Assistant Director of the WSU Extension, WSU collaborated with Washington State Broadband during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify the obstacles that prevented rural communities from accessing high-speed internet and technology.
WSU Extension has been awarded a grant of $430,000 to establish a new learning sites. These sites will help in eliminating the main barriers that prevent many rural people from completing coursework, and will enhance other programs and tools to provide further opportunities.
Gaffney expressed that the project is significant as it enhances the Extension's ability to provide University services throughout the state. This will allow individuals who were previously unable to pursue their education due to personal, practical or financial reasons to participate.
Whether someone is interested in becoming a Master Gardener, an undergraduate student, or simply wants to learn something new, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for WSU Extension.
The IT department at Washington State University has already started the process of installing new equipment and software at remote learning centers. The Prosser Research and Extension Center is one of the first sites that will be completed by fall..
For more information contact the extension closest to you.
Below is the list of WSU extensions on this project
“Origination” sites which can both serve as point of delivery and as classrooms:
Whitman County: Food Science and Human Nutrition Center, and Knott Dairy
Kittitas County Extension Office
“Destination” classroom sites:
Prosser Research and Extension Center
Ferry County Extension Office
Grays Harbor County Extension Office
Island County Extension Office
Jefferson County Extension Office
Lincoln County Extension Office
Okanogan County Extension Office
Pend Oreille County Extension Office
Skagit County Extension Office
Wahkiakum County Extension Office
