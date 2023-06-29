Washington State Cougar Football Legend Passes

Sad news to share with the Cougar Nation.

Washington State football legend Scott Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80, died late Monday at age 64 after suffering a cardiac arrest Thursday night. The Pelluer name is one of most well known and has a long legacy in football history of the state of Washington.

Being a big WAZZU fan, I was reading the story about Scott Pelluer. I learned that Scott was born here in Yakima. Scott played for the Cougs from 1977-80. In his senior season with the Cougs, he led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Scott was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 1981 NFL Draft play for 5 seasons then retired in 1985.

The Family tree had a mixture of Cougs and Dawgs with a sprinkling of other universities. With Scott's Grandfather Carl Gustafson (1925-27) and Scott's dad, Arnie (1953-55), who also were WSU standouts. His brothers Steve Pelluer, UW QB from 1981-1983. Arnie Jr. played for Stanford in the 80's. All three of Pelluer's sons played college football: Tyler at Montana; Cooper at UW; and Peyton at Washington State, who wore the same number 47 jersey. He also has a daughter, Jordan

Scott was never to far away from the football field whether he was coaching or even doing the Cougar Football broadcast with the Legendary Bob Robertson.

The Pelluer football bloodline is four generations deep and could keep growing.

The Cougar and Huskies Nation are sadden with this loss.

Go Steve! Go Cougs!.