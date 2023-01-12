Kohberger Back in Moscow, Idaho Court

(Moscow, ID) --The Washington State University Grad Student accused of murdering four University of Idaho college students was back in court Thursday for a status hearing. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger waived his right for a fast probable cause hearing in front of a judge in Moscow, Idaho's courthouse.

Kohberger, who was arrested last month outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania arrived back in Idaho in the beginning of January and was charged with four counts of murder. He's suspected of stabbing 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin before dawn on November 13th. The suspect's preliminary hearing was set for June 26th.

According to Idaho law, the suspect is entitled to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days of jail booking, but Kohberger's defense team pushed to have that moved to over the summer. That means that Kohberger will spend roughly the next six months in the Latah County, Idaho jail, being held without bond. His case will most likely move to Latah County District Court.

The hearing on Thursday took less than 10 minutes to finish. Unless there is a plea or other major development, this will likely be the last hearing in this case until June.

