U of I Murder Suspect Back in Idaho

(Moscow, ID) -- The Washington State University Graduate Student who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho undergrad students is now back in Idaho after landing at the airport in Pullman, Washington late Wednesday night, about 10 miles away from the crime scene. Bryan Kohberger is expected to make his first appearance in court Thursday in Moscow. Kohberger is expected to face murder charges in Moscow in connection to the stabbing deaths of the four college students in an off-campus house back in November. Kohberger was arrested last week in Pennsylvania while at his parents' house about 45 miles south of Scranton. He waived extradition in Monroe County, Pennsylvania Court Tuesday.

