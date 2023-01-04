U of I Murder Suspect Back in Idaho
(Moscow, ID) -- The Washington State University Graduate Student who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho undergrad students is now back in Idaho after landing at the airport in Pullman, Washington late Wednesday night, about 10 miles away from the crime scene. Bryan Kohberger is expected to make his first appearance in court Thursday in Moscow. Kohberger is expected to face murder charges in Moscow in connection to the stabbing deaths of the four college students in an off-campus house back in November. Kohberger was arrested last week in Pennsylvania while at his parents' house about 45 miles south of Scranton. He waived extradition in Monroe County, Pennsylvania Court Tuesday.
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.