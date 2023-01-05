WSU Grad Student Accused of UI Murders In Court

(Moscow, ID) -- The Washington State University Grad Student accused in the murders of four University of Idaho undergraduate students made his first appearance in a Latah County, Idaho courtroom Thursday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport from Pennsylvania late Wednesday night, only 10 miles from the crime scene. He was immediately taken to the local jail.

Once in court Thursday morning, Kohberger was said to have appeared calm and inquisitive about the proceedings. Once things got underway, Kohberger told the judge he understood the charges against him while wearing an orange jumpsuit. Judge Megan Marshall ordered he remain in jail with no bail. The WSU Criminology Graduate student has pleaded not guilty to all of the murder charges he faces.

New court documents just unsealed appear to show cellphone records placing Kohberger near the students' house at least a dozen times since June. A roommate home at the time of the murders in November claims to have seen someone entering the home dressed in black. There was also some DNA evidence allegedly found on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime.

Kohberger is accused of murdering 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Their bodies were found on November thirteenth inside of a home on King Road near the UI campus in Moscow.

Statement from WSU Pullman

“On behalf of the WSU Pullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region. We will long feel the loss of these young people in the Moscow-Pullman community and hope the announcement today will be a step toward healing.”

