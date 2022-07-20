Tri-City Regional SWAT Takes Over Ridgeview Elementary Building for Special Training

(Kennewick, WA) -- Tri-City Regional Swat was at the site of the soon-to-be-demolished Ridgeview Elementary building in Kennewick on Wednesday. It wasn't for any emergency, though. Rather, they were training to conduct explosive breaches on steel frame doors--something they don't often get to practice.

"This is a great partnership between the community and the Kennewick School District that allows us to do this. We never know when these situations are going to happen We hope it doesn't happen here, but if it does, we want to be as prepared as possible," said Commander Aaron Clem.

Local agencies have also been engaging in active shooter training. Kennewick Police will conduct their annual exercise at Kamiakin High School sometime next month.