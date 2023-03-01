We are seeing it every day. Growing violent crime, the wonderful denizens of major cities becoming increasingly unhinged and the unnerving feeling of doom surrounds.

It's times like these that makes people want to be ready to run away at a moments notice. Anymore, you hear a lot about "bug-out bags." These easily carried, fully stocked bags can allow you to leave your home immediately in a dire emergency.

Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle in the same manner. A clean escape from a bad situation can be impossible if your means of conveyance isn't ready to rock 'n roll.

Your first step is to get a concealed carry permit from your local sheriff's department and stay armed at all times. Yes, that has nothing to do with your car, but it will make a difference.

Now, as far as your car is concerned, there are a few items to make sure you keep stocked up on.

First off is a set of sockets, and other tools that can be used in a pinch to fix basic problems that can arise during an emergency. You'd be surprised how many issues can be fixed with a very basic set of tools at your disposal. And sturdy duct tape. That, too, is a great tool.

After that, make sure you have a gallon of water in the trunk. This isn't for drinking, but for your car. A broken radiator hose will stop you in your tracks swiftly. After the repairs are made, you'll need water to keep trucking.

A sleeping bag is another important facet of your survival car. It not only provides warmth in the cold, but can provide useful in a number of other situations, including basic shelter.

Beyond those items, you'll of course need a first aid kit, and not one of the Johnson & Johnson basic packs you get at Walmart for $10.99. You need a full kit, complete with tourniquets, plasters in a variety of different sizes and shapes, small, medium and large sterile gauze dressings, at least 2 sterile eye dressings, and if you can, a way to temporarily treat a bullet wound.

If you don't carry a knife on you every day (and you should), make sure and have one in the trunk of your car. Storing it in your first aid kit is also a good idea. A knife sharpener would be a great addition, too. A dull bade will hurt you, sometimes worse than a sharp one.

Something that a lot of folks over-look, but is just as important to have on you, is fishing gear. A little goes a long way here. Opportunities for catching fish for sustenance in the northwest are abundant, and it doesn't take much to catch enough food to keep going for the day. Keep a good pole and your fishing pack at the ready in your trunk. Oh, and don't use a tackle box. Your fishing gear should be kept in a sturdy backpack, which will allow you to move more easily through brush and other obstacles you'll encounter near the river. This includes the journey back to your vehicle. The backpack option will also make it easier for you to carry extra ammunition on you.

Emergency food is also a staple for your getaway car. This can be accomplished with a simple MRE (Meal Ready to Eat). Yes, they don't taste the greatest, but will provide the nutrients you'll need in a tight situation. There are numerous other options available, but an MRE is easily transported. Potable water (not for the car) is also a solid idea.

Lastly, and this is a VERY important one, is to keep your car fueled up all the time. You can't escape danger if your vehicle won't operate. The key here is to make a habit of topping off the tank every couple days. If you do this all the time it will become second nature to you.

Now, granted, there are numerous other options when it comes to having your car bug-out ready. This guide is a starting point, and your vehicle (depending on size) could carry a lot more in the way of emergency supplies, if you wish.

Oh, and did I mention that you should be legally armed AT ALL TIMES? Yes. Yes, I did. And I can't emphasis that point enough.

Be well.