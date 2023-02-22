Snow Forces Closure of Benton County Roads

Snow Forces Closure of Benton County Roads

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash

The overnight and early morning snow has made commuting difficult around the Tri-Cities to say the least.  It is now responsible for the closure of all Benton County roads on the Horse Heavens.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department put out the advisory around 8am.

Photo Benton County Sheriff's Department Facebook
The roadways were closed due to drifting snow and whiteout conditions.

The Sheriff's Department advises drivers and NOT to ignore or go around road closure signs as it could put them and any passengers in their vehicles at unnecessary risk.  It is also illegal to ignore the signs as you could be ticketed and charged with a misdemeanor if you are found in a closed area.  A time was not given as to when the roads on Horse Heavens will reopen.

The snowfall and icy conditions were responsible for a number of accidents on area roadways and highways to start the day.

