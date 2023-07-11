Yakima Man Threatens To Shoot Up Yakima Valley College Monday

Yakima Police arrested a man on Monday who threatened to "shoot up" Yakima Valley College. Police were called Monday to the 1300 block of south 12th Avenue after a woman called 911. During the call police say statements were made that the male was going to open fire at the school.

WHEN THE MAN WAS SPOTTED HE TOOK OFF RUNNING

The woman told a dispatcher the man was armed with a gun. Officers quickly responded to the area locating the man in the area of Yakima Valley College. The man didn't comply with police and ran away. Officers chased him until he was caught. He resisted arrest and that's when Officers used non-lethal weapons to take the man into custody near the 1100 block of South 11th Avenue.

OFFICERS CHECKED SECURITY CAMERAS AND FOUND THE MAN HID A GUN

Police say the video surveillance of the area "showed the male suspect in possession, and hiding a firearm and loaded magazine. Both firearm and magazine were located by police. The suspect was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st degree, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest." No identity has been released. No injuries were reported.

