25-Years After Opening Legends Casino is Still Winning

This is an important week for Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish. It's a silver anniversary.

It was May 15, 1998 that Legends Casino opened its doors in Toppenish, years before the hotel was added to the area.

SINCE THE OPENING IT'S BEEN FUN WITH SHOWS AND TRIBAL GAMING



It's been a huge entertainment infusion for thousands of people over the years but it's also a big investment for the Yakama tribe. That investment has paid dividends in the form of jobs for tribal members but also cash for communities through the casino's community investment or grant program that gave away more than $1 million in 2022.

THE TRIBE PLANNED FOR YEARS BEFORE THE CASINO WAS A REALITY

It took years to develop plans that became a reality 25-years-ago this week. Talks ranged from where to place the casino to how many jobs would be offered at the initial opening.

Today 25-years later the casino is different than many others in the state that encourage people to drink alcohol while gaming. Legends Casino Hotel started and remains a dry casino meaning no alcohol is served at the facility.

THERE'S MORE THAN GAMING AT THE CASINO IN TOPPENISH

Besides gaming the casino has hosted hundreds of shows and sporting events over the years and more on are the way.

More than 700 people now work at Legends Casino Hotel. Thousands of valley residents have spent time and money at the casino gaming and enjoying a variety of shows including the legendary Smokey Robinson who played at the casino over the past weekend.

A special celebration is being held Monday to mark the opening 25-years-ago in the Yakima Valley.

