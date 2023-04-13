He's a Hollywood medium and he's coming to Legends Casino in Toppenish. Make way for Tyler Henry.

On Saturday, April 22nd, Tyler Henry, the Hollywood medium, brings his amazing talent to Legends Casino Hotel. Enter to win a pair of tickets in the contest form below!

He's given psychic readings to celebrities like Margaret Cho, Monica Potter, LaToya Jackson, and Jaime Pressly, and he's wowed audiences around the world.

If you haven't already heard, Tyler has his own show on Netflix called, Life After Death with Tyler Henry. There are nine (9) episodes to watch.

Where: Legends Casino Hotel Event Center

Show starts at 8:00PM

Doors open at 7:00PM

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.