Concerts & Exhibits Announced for the 2023 Central WA State Fair

Central Washington residents will be talking for sure about what's in store for this year's fair for 2023. The team at State Fair Park have announced the concert lineup, new exhibits and entertainment, as well as the yummy fair food we can expect at the Yakima Sundome.

New things are happening this year like an expanded live art painting competition and the addition of these 5 fair competition categories: Basketry (professionals, amateur and youth), Lego® Build, Pen and Ink Drawing, 3D Printing and Funniest Pet Photo. There will also be a working ranch horse equine competition and a potato exhibit, giving homage to the potato industry of Washington state.

Discount tickets and passes, concert tickets (include admission), and all-day carnival ride wristbands are available for purchase Mondays-Fridays at the State Fair Box Office from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also available online at etix.com.

When Is the 2023 Central Washington State Fair?

Friday, September 22nd thru Sunday, October 1st

What Is the Theme for the 2023 Central WA State Fair?

CWSF Theme Logo 2023 Central WA State Fair

The Fair's Theme This Year Is: FUN FOR ALL

What Are the Special Exhibits Coming This Year?

The Butterfly Encounter

Butterfly

A free family-friendly walk-thru and wheelchair-accessible exhibit of live butterflies, milkweed, eggs, and caterpillars. Learn about their habitat and life cycles up close.

Reptile Isle & Ring of Torti

Albino Burmese Python

Watch the tamer showcase exotic animals including reptiles, turtles, a python, the largest tortoise in the Northwest, frill dragons, alligators, and the ONLY two-tailed monitor in captivity.

How Much Are the Discount Passes, Discount Tickets, and Carnival Ride Wristbands for the Fair This Year?

Fair Ride

Adults: $12

Youth/Seniors: $9

Ride-all day carnival wristbands: $34

2023 Central WA State Fair Entertainment and Concert Lineup

Concert tickets go on sale Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m.

MONSTER TRUCKS

Bounty Hunter Monster Truck

4 Monster Trucks, 3 Wolf Pack Mega Trucks, the Zoomie Tracker, Quad Wars, and Tuff Truck competitions.

Hillbilly 4 Monster Truck

RODEO

Central WA State Fair Rodeo

Broncs, Barrels, and Bulls

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN

Jeremy Camp, Contemporary Christian

Jeremy Camp, Wednesday, September 27th, 7:30 PM

HEAVY METAL AND HARD ROCK

Queensryche

Slaughter band

Queensryche and Slaughter, Saturday, September 30th, 7:30 PM

CLASSIC ROCK

38 Special Band

38 Special, Friday, September 29th, 7:30 PM

COMEDY

Jeff Allen Comedian

Jeff Allen, Thursday, September 28th, 7:30 PM

LATIN

Regulo Caro

Régulo Caro, Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 PM

Click here for more info about the 2023 Central Washington State Fair or call Enigma Marketing at 509-949-4340.

