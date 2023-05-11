Concerts & Exhibits Announced for the 2023 Central WA State Fair
Central Washington residents will be talking for sure about what's in store for this year's fair for 2023. The team at State Fair Park have announced the concert lineup, new exhibits and entertainment, as well as the yummy fair food we can expect at the Yakima Sundome.
New things are happening this year like an expanded live art painting competition and the addition of these 5 fair competition categories: Basketry (professionals, amateur and youth), Lego® Build, Pen and Ink Drawing, 3D Printing and Funniest Pet Photo. There will also be a working ranch horse equine competition and a potato exhibit, giving homage to the potato industry of Washington state.
Discount tickets and passes, concert tickets (include admission), and all-day carnival ride wristbands are available for purchase Mondays-Fridays at the State Fair Box Office from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also available online at etix.com.
When Is the 2023 Central Washington State Fair?
Friday, September 22nd thru Sunday, October 1st
What Is the Theme for the 2023 Central WA State Fair?
The Fair's Theme This Year Is: FUN FOR ALL
What Are the Special Exhibits Coming This Year?
The Butterfly Encounter
A free family-friendly walk-thru and wheelchair-accessible exhibit of live butterflies, milkweed, eggs, and caterpillars. Learn about their habitat and life cycles up close.
Reptile Isle & Ring of Torti
Watch the tamer showcase exotic animals including reptiles, turtles, a python, the largest tortoise in the Northwest, frill dragons, alligators, and the ONLY two-tailed monitor in captivity.
How Much Are the Discount Passes, Discount Tickets, and Carnival Ride Wristbands for the Fair This Year?
Adults: $12
Youth/Seniors: $9
Ride-all day carnival wristbands: $34
2023 Central WA State Fair Entertainment and Concert Lineup
Concert tickets go on sale Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m.
MONSTER TRUCKS
4 Monster Trucks, 3 Wolf Pack Mega Trucks, the Zoomie Tracker, Quad Wars, and Tuff Truck competitions.
RODEO
Broncs, Barrels, and Bulls
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN
Jeremy Camp, Wednesday, September 27th, 7:30 PM
HEAVY METAL AND HARD ROCK
Queensryche and Slaughter, Saturday, September 30th, 7:30 PM
CLASSIC ROCK
38 Special, Friday, September 29th, 7:30 PM
COMEDY
Jeff Allen, Thursday, September 28th, 7:30 PM
LATIN
Régulo Caro, Sunday, October 1st, 3:00 PM
Click here for more info about the 2023 Central Washington State Fair or call Enigma Marketing at 509-949-4340.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
POPULAR STORIES TRENDING NOW:
4 Hidden Gem Restaurants Foodies Can Find in Tri Cities, WA
10 California's Best Man V. Food Restaurants to Try for Yourself
7 Fun Festivals and Events Happening in Oregon This May
Here’s A Look At Every Type of Washington License Plate for 2023
Which Lively City in Washington State Gets the MOST Sunshine?
The Top 4 California Town Neighborhoods With the Weirdest Names