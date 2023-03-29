Yakima and Now Union Gap Police Say Slow Down or Pay a Fine

Speeding and crashes are a big concern in the city of Yakima. It's the reason why ongoing emphasis patrols continue to stop drivers who aren't obeying traffic laws. Now the city of Union Gap is having the same problems.

THE UNION GAP CHIEF SAYS PATROLS ARE UNDERWAY RIGHT NOW

Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb says his department is starting emphasis patrols that will continue through the spring and summer months hoping to slow drivers on Union Gap city streets. Cobb says "we have seen a significant increase in speeding along Ahtanum Rd, Main St, and Valley Mall Blvd. It is not uncommon for us to stop speeding vehicles at 15-20 mph above the posted speed limit."

COBB IS HOPING THE PATROLS WILL PREVENT A SERIOUS CRASH



Cobb says he believes the patrols are "necessary and hope that it will significantly impact the harmful driving behaviors contributing to serious injury and fatality collisions."

YAKIMA POLICE SAY LOTS OF PEOPLE ARE STILL RUNNING RED LIGHTS

The patrols continue in the city of Yakima but police say they're still seeing a lot of drivers not stopping for red lights. During the week of March 19 through March 25 Officers investigated 30 collisions with 17 the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. Compare those numbers to the week before, March 12 through March 18. During that week Officers investigated 23 collisions, 16 the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. You can even go back further to the week of March 5 through March 11. During that week police investigated 32 collisions , 18 the result of a driver running a red light.

THE PATROLS WERE STARTED AFTER DEADLY CRASHES WERE REPORTED

The patrols started last year as a way to send a message to drivers to slow down and be careful following a rash of fatal crashes. 11 fatal crashes have been reported over the last year just within Yakima city limits.

If you're driving in the city authorities urge you to give yourself a couple of seconds at any traffic light to avoid being in an accident from someone who isn't stopping for the red light.

