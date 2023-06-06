Authorities Say Unsecured Loads Kill So Tie Down What You Haul

Are you hauling something to the landfill? Or doing some moving? Local authorities urge you to make sure your load is secure. Tuesday, June 6 is Secure Your Load Day in Washington State. The Washington State Patrol, the State Department of Transportation and the Department of Ecology are banding together to mark National Secure Your Load Day looking for violators and saving lives.

MANY DRIVERS SUFFERED INJURIES LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF ROADWAY DEBRIS

According to the Washington State Patrol about 300 vehicle collisions and 30 injury crashes happened last year because of unsecured loads. Patrol officials say while Tuesday is Secure Your Load Day you need to remember to secure loads every day of the year. If your load falls out of your vehicle and injures someone you face fines up to $5,000 plus jail time. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says road debris contributes to more than 50,000 traffic collisions, 9,000 injuries, and 125 fatalities every year in the U.S.

THE GOVERNOR IS URGING EVERYONE TO REMEMBER OTHERS

“We are calling on everyone in Washington to help save lives by securing their cargo every time they drive,” says Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Two out of three Washingtonians do the right thing and properly secure their loads, but the truth is that five of our fellow residents lost their lives last year due to unsecured cargo, and that is unacceptable. We all need to do our part to protect each other, and to protect our state’s environment.”

TROOPERS ARE ALWAYS LOOKING TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE

A press release from the state says along with raising public awareness about the importance of properly securing cargo, the event commemorates people whose lives were taken or impacted by unsecured loads. “Our troopers and commercial enforcement officers contact more than 1,000 motorists each year for failing to properly secure their vehicle’s loads,” said Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste. “Collisions caused by unsecured loads are entirely preventable. Ensuring all items are properly secured enables us all to have safe roadways.”

