3 Intersections in Yakima Seeing a Majority of Red Light Crashes

Yakima Police Patrol Officers are busy everyday running from call to call but so to are the department's Traffic Officers. They're conducting speed patrols looking for drivers not stopping for red lights and speeding.

MORE THAN 700 DRIVERS WERE STOPPED BY OFFICERS

During the week of April 16 through April 22 Officers made a total of 709 traffic stops and issued 255 citations. 9 drivers were also arrested for driving under the influence. Police say many drivers are still not stopping for red lights and getting in crashes. In fact 24 crashes were reported during the week and 11 were the result of not stopping for a red light.

THREE INTERSECTIONS IN YAKIMA ARE SEEING A LOT OF RED LIGHT CRASHES

Authorities say they're seeing lower red light crash numbers than during the winter months but it's still a big problem. Police say a majority of the red light crashes are happening at three specific intersections in the city;

*40th Avenue and Powerhouse Road

*East Yakima Avenue and 17th Street

*16th Avenue and Summitview

Police say over the last 6 months a majority of the crashes have been reported at the intersections.

IF YOU DRIVE THROUGH THE INTERSECTIONS BE EXTRA CAREFUL

Police urge drivers to be cautious when driving through intersections but they say drivers need to take extra precautions when driving through the three problem intersections.

Police say when the temperatures warm and people roll down windows and turn up music many aren't paying attention to speed and that's what the Officers are looking for as the patrols continue in the city today.

