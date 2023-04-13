Red light Crashes Still Happening But Not as Frequent in Yakima

Could the speed traffic patrols be making an impact on drivers in Yakima who aren't stopping for a red light? Yakima Police say for the second week they've seen a decrease in crashes caused by red light runners.

Traffic speed patrols continue in the city 7 days a week.

THE NUMBERS ARE DOWN BUT WILL THEY STAY THAT WAY?

In the most recent week, April 2 through April 8 Officers made a total of 775 traffic stops and issued 304 citations. Officers also investigated 23 collisions with 7 the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. Similar numbers the week before.

Police say during the week of March 26 through April 1 officers investigated 24 collisions with 7 the result of people not stopping for a red light.

RED LIGHT CRASHES HAVE BEEN AVERAGING 14 TO 17 EVERY WEEK

That's a welcome change says Capt. Jay Seely of the Yakima Police Patrol Division. Seely was concerned about the high number of red light crashes earlier this year the reason why the patrols continue. The number of crashes had been averaging about 14 to 17 every week. A check on previous numbers shows many drivers have been involved in red light crashes this year.

CHECK THE NUMBERS FROM JUST LAST MONTH

During the week of March 19 through March 25 Officers investigated 30 collisions with 17 the result of a driver not stopping for a red light. Compare those numbers to the week before, March 12 through March 18. During that week Officers investigated 23 collisions, 16 the result of a driver running a red light.

WATCH YOUR SPEED STOP FOR A RED LIGHT THE PATROLS CONTINUE

Police say they patrols continue throughout the spring and summer months. Traffic speed patrols are also underway in the city of Union Gap.

The patrols were started by the city of Yakima last year after receiving numerous complaints of speeding traffic and because of a string of fatal crashes reported over the last year within city limits.

