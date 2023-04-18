Red Light Runners Causing Yakima Crashes Every Week

Yakima Police continue searching for speeding drivers in the city as the traffic speed patrols continue. The patrols were started last year to help put a stop to fatal crashes and speeding drivers not stopping for red lights.

THE CITY TRAFFIC UNIT IS BACK AND BUSY IN YAKIMA

The city traffic unit was disbanded in 2021 because of a lack of officers but the unit has been built back and is now conducting hundreds of traffic stops every week. During the week of April 9 through April 15 Officers made a total of 555 stops and issued 220 citations for a variety of violations but many, says Capt. Jay Seely are issued to drivers for speeding on main roads like Summitview and Nob Hill Blvd.

RED LIGHT COLLISION NUMBERS WERE LOW FOR TWO WEEKS

Each week Officers also investigate collisions in the city.

Over the last two previous weeks Officers were happy to see a lower number of drivers getting in crashes for not stopping for a red light. For 2 weeks officers investigated 7 red light crashes down from the average of 15 to 17 crashes reported for months during the late summer, fall and winter. Now the numbers are back up again.

THE NUMBERS ARE BACK UP OVER THE LAST WEEK OF PATROLS

During the week of April 9 through April 15 Officers investigated 32 collisions with 12 caused by a driver who didn't stop for a red light. The Officers also arrested 7 drivers for DUI. Police say the weather is impacting the way people drive with some speeding and others not paying attention.

APRIL IS DISTRACTED DRIVING MONTH IN WASHINGTON

150 agencies in the state, including those in Yakima are conducting extra patrols for distracted driving month during the month of April. That means a lot more Officers are watching drivers on the roads in Washington State.

