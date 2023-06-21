Speeders And Red Light Runners a Growing Problem in Yakima

When you're behind the wheel are you thinking about your speed? Are you questioning whether or not you can make that yellow light before it turns red? Yakima Police say a lot of drivers are doing those things and a lot of drivers are getting citations. In fact during the week of June 11 through the 17 Officers made 770 stops and issued 330 citations.

WATCH YOUR DRIVING WHEN YOU APPROACH THREE SPECIFIC INTERSECTIONS

Over the last week Officers investigated 30 collisions with 13 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light. Authorities say they're seeing lower red light crash numbers than during the winter months but it's still a big problem. Police say a majority of the red light crashes are happening at three specific intersections in the city;

*40th Avenue and Powerhouse Road

*East Yakima Avenue and 17th Street

*16th Avenue and Summitview

Police say over the last 6 months a majority of the crashes have been reported at the intersections.

THE NUMBER OF RED LIGHT CRASHES IS BETWEEN 7 AND 15 EVERY WEEK

Compare the numbers over the last week with the numbers from the week of June 4 through June 10 when Officers made 669 stops and issued 278 citations. They investigated 32 collisions 9 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light.

POLICE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE MORE OFFICERS AVAILABLE

Police say they know that special emphasis at area intersections would make a big difference and send a clear message to drivers but it's not possible at this time. Capt. Jay Seely says it's simply because of a lack of Officers available on the street. Because of the shortage the department can't afford to place Officers at specific intersections. Instead the Officers are conducting emphasis patrols while performing many other duties including parking enforcement.

