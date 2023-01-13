Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers

Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers

You may not notice them but Yakima Police say they're seeing a lot of drivers intoxicated behind the wheel. On Tuesday officers arrested 3 different drivers for DUI as they conduct emphasis patrols 24/7 7 days a week in the city.

 A lot of impaired drivers have been arrested over the past 6 months

Over the last 6 months Officers in the city of Yakima have arrested more than 140 drivers for driving impaired. Capt. Jay Seely says while they arrested a lot of impaired drivers many more who were intoxicated or high didn't get caught and posed a big risk to other drivers. The most recent numbers from the ongoing emphasis patrols show no decrease in the amount of people being stopped for DUI, or speeding.

Get our free mobile app

Many drivers are stopped by officers every day in the city

During the week of January 1 through January 7 Yakima Police Officers made a total of 724 traffic stops and issued 334 citations. Officers also investigated 26 collisions, 10 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light. 8 drivers were also arrested for DUI.
Earlier this year the Yakima Police Chief, Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 20 fatality crashes have been reported over the last 8 months within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.

There's no planned end to the patrols

Capt. Jay Seely says Officers are expected to make 3 to 4 traffic stops everyday to slow drivers and send a message that traffic is being monitored in Yakima. Seely says there's no plan to end the emphasis patrols anytime soon. He says the patrols are just part of the job the department is doing to keep Yakima roads safe.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter

Filed Under: 8 drivers dui, drivers, dui, impaired drivers, roads, Yakima Police
Categories: Breaking News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA