Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers

You may not notice them but Yakima Police say they're seeing a lot of drivers intoxicated behind the wheel. On Tuesday officers arrested 3 different drivers for DUI as they conduct emphasis patrols 24/7 7 days a week in the city.

A lot of impaired drivers have been arrested over the past 6 months

Over the last 6 months Officers in the city of Yakima have arrested more than 140 drivers for driving impaired. Capt. Jay Seely says while they arrested a lot of impaired drivers many more who were intoxicated or high didn't get caught and posed a big risk to other drivers. The most recent numbers from the ongoing emphasis patrols show no decrease in the amount of people being stopped for DUI, or speeding.

Many drivers are stopped by officers every day in the city

During the week of January 1 through January 7 Yakima Police Officers made a total of 724 traffic stops and issued 334 citations. Officers also investigated 26 collisions, 10 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light. 8 drivers were also arrested for DUI.

Earlier this year the Yakima Police Chief, Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 20 fatality crashes have been reported over the last 8 months within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.

There's no planned end to the patrols

Capt. Jay Seely says Officers are expected to make 3 to 4 traffic stops everyday to slow drivers and send a message that traffic is being monitored in Yakima. Seely says there's no plan to end the emphasis patrols anytime soon. He says the patrols are just part of the job the department is doing to keep Yakima roads safe.