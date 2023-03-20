Fatal Crashes In Yakima Fueling More Emphasis Patrols

11 fatal crashes have been reported in Yakima County over the last year. It's the reason why Yakima Police say they continue with speed emphasis patrols.

A MAJORITY OF DRIVERS KILLED WERE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtis says a majority of the drivers killed were under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. In the most recent information from the Yakima Police Department during the week March 5 through March 11 police made 857 stops and issued 358 citations. Officers investigated 32 collisions , 18 the result of a driver running a red light. 18 drivers were also arrested for DUI.

THE NUMBERS REMAIN CONSISTENT DESPITE THE PATROLS

The numbers aren't changing much especially the number of drivers running red lights. Capt. Jay Seely says that's very concerning and the reason why they've stopped warning some drivers for the violation. He says he decided to stop warning and start citing drivers who dont' stop at red lights to try and send a message that drivers need to pay attention and slow down in Yakima. He says it's one of the strongest reasons the patrols continue.

MANY WHO AREN'T STOPPED POSE A BIG DANGER BE CAREFUL

Police Capt. Jay Seely says that means many people who are driving impaired were not stopped by police and pose a grave danger in the community.

Tomorrow is traffic Tuesday when the department posts the latest numbers from emphasis patrols. During the month of February Officers made a total of 3,084 traffic stops and have issued 1,028 citations to drivers.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES: