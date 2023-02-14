Yakima Drivers Still Running Red Lights Causing Crashes

They're called traffic citations and maybe you've received one recently as Yakima Police continue with patrols looking for speeders and those who drive impaired. During the week of February 5 through February 11 Officers investigated 26 different collisions.

ARE THE PATROLS CONVINCING DRIVERS TO STOP ON RED LIGHTS?

14 of the collisions were caused by drivers not stopping for a red light.

817 drivers were stopped for a traffic violations and many were given warnings because 314 citations were issued.

And while police are focused on speeding drivers they're also looking for drivers who are impaired. During the week of February 5 through February 11, 8 drivers were stopped and arrested for DUI.

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME

Even though the patrols continue the numbers remain fairly consistent.

During the week of January 29 through February 4 officers made 893 stop and issued 341 citations. Officers investigated 28 collisions. 15 of the collisions were the result of a driver not stopping for a red light.

POLICE BELIEVE THE PATROLS ARE WORKING TO SLOW DRIVERS

All total During the last 4 weeks of January Officers made a total of 2,908 traffic stops and issued 1,398 citations to drivers.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says he believes the patrols are making an impact sending a message to many drivers to slow down and stop for red lights. He says the patrols will continue as part of the department's ongoing work to make Yakima safe.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.