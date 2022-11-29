2 People Injured After Truck Rolls Down Hill near Heppner
It took multiple agencies to help extricate two injured persons from a downhill rollover crash Monday near Ione, OR.
Two people were injured, one flown out by Life Flight Helicopter
Around 4:18 PM Monday, November 28th, Heppner, OR Fire units, along with Morrow County Deputies and Morrow County Public Works crews responded to a truck crash.
It happened on Gooseberry Road near Ione (about 80 miles SW of Tri-Cities and south of Boardman). The white truck left the road and rolled down an embankment into this narrow ditch. It is believed to have rolled at least a few times.
According to the Heppner Fire Department, one person was flown out by Life Flight Helicopter, and the other was taken to the hospital in Pendleton. Their conditions are not known.
No specifics about how the crash occurred were given, but road conditions in the area were icy and slick. The investigation continues.
