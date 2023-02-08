10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA

10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA

Kelli McClintock on Unsplash/Canva

YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T SKATE...

This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!

10 COOL INDOOR ICE SKATING RINKS IN WASHINGTON STATE

1 . Ice Skating Rink: Sno-King Ice Arena

Washington State Cities: Renton, Kirkland, and Snoqualmie

Address: Kirkland: 14326 124th Ave NE, Snoqualmie: 35300 SE Douglas St, Renton: 12620 164th Ave SE
Cost for Public Skating Session: $5 ages up to 5 yrs old; $12 ages 6+

Sno-King Ice Arena Kirkland via Google Maps
loading...

 

2 . Ice Skating Rink: Bremerton Ice Center

Washington State City: Bremerton

Address: 1950 Homer Jones Dr
Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 general admission; $5 for skate rental

Brian Lear via YouTube
loading...

 

3 . Mountain View Ice Arena

Washington State City: Vancouver, WA

Address: 14313 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Cost for Public Skating Session: $15 general admission; $18 with skate rental

4 . Kent Valley Ice Centre

Washington State City: Kent

Address: 6015 S 240th St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $18.18 for ages 4+; Extra fees to rent skates, helmet, and/or a walker

Kent Valley Ice Centre via Google Maps
loading...

 

5. Sprinkler Recreation Center Ice Arena

Washington State City: Tacoma

Address: 14824 C St S
Cost for Public Skating Session: $8.50 for ages 18+; $7.50 for Youth 6-17 yrs old; Seniors are $6.50; and Kids under 5 yrs are $5.50. Extra fees for skate and ice walker rental.

Sprinkler Recreation Center Ice Arena via Google Maps
loading...

6 . Kraken Community Iceplex (Shout out to my Mascot boo thang, Buoy!)

Washington State City: Downtown Seattle

Address: 10601 5th Ave NE
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 4 yrs are free; $16 regular admission. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.

#GOKRAKEN

Kraken Community Iceplex via Google Maps
loading...

7 . Lynnwood Ice Center

Washington State City: Lynnwood

Address: 19803 68th Ave W
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 12 yrs and Seniors 60+ are $10; $14 ages 13+. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.

Lynnwood Ice Center via Google Maps
loading...

8 . Yakima Ice Rink

Washington State City: Yakima

Address: 1700 E Beech St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 admission, includes skate rentals. Fridays & Saturdays only. Click here for times.

Yakima Ice Rink via Google Maps
loading...

9 . Eagles Ice Arena

Washington State City: Spokane

Address: 6321 N Addison St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $12

Eagles Ice Arena via Google Maps
loading...

10 . Larson Recreation Center

(NOTE: Ice Skating Rink Season Ends on February 26, 2023)

Washington State City: Moses Lake

Address: 610 Yakima Ave
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids ages 4 yrs and under are free. Admission prices do not include sales tax, FYI. $3 for Seniors age 65+; $5 Youth Ages 5 yrs thru age 17; $6 for ages 18+. Extra fees for skate rental.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ:

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
Filed Under: fun, ice, ice skating, indoor, kids, public, public skating, recreation, winter sports
Categories: Events, Local News, sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA