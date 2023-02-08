10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA
This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!
10 COOL INDOOR ICE SKATING RINKS IN WASHINGTON STATE
1 . Ice Skating Rink: Sno-King Ice Arena
Washington State Cities: Renton, Kirkland, and Snoqualmie
Address: Kirkland: 14326 124th Ave NE, Snoqualmie: 35300 SE Douglas St, Renton: 12620 164th Ave SE
Cost for Public Skating Session: $5 ages up to 5 yrs old; $12 ages 6+
2 . Ice Skating Rink: Bremerton Ice Center
Washington State City: Bremerton
Address: 1950 Homer Jones Dr
Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 general admission; $5 for skate rental
3 . Mountain View Ice Arena
Washington State City: Vancouver, WA
Address: 14313 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Cost for Public Skating Session: $15 general admission; $18 with skate rental
4 . Kent Valley Ice Centre
Washington State City: Kent
Address: 6015 S 240th St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $18.18 for ages 4+; Extra fees to rent skates, helmet, and/or a walker
5. Sprinkler Recreation Center Ice Arena
Washington State City: Tacoma
Address: 14824 C St S
Cost for Public Skating Session: $8.50 for ages 18+; $7.50 for Youth 6-17 yrs old; Seniors are $6.50; and Kids under 5 yrs are $5.50. Extra fees for skate and ice walker rental.
6 . Kraken Community Iceplex (Shout out to my Mascot boo thang, Buoy!)
Washington State City: Downtown Seattle
Address: 10601 5th Ave NE
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 4 yrs are free; $16 regular admission. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.
7 . Lynnwood Ice Center
Washington State City: Lynnwood
Address: 19803 68th Ave W
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 12 yrs and Seniors 60+ are $10; $14 ages 13+. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.
8 . Yakima Ice Rink
Washington State City: Yakima
Address: 1700 E Beech St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 admission, includes skate rentals. Fridays & Saturdays only. Click here for times.
9 . Eagles Ice Arena
Washington State City: Spokane
Address: 6321 N Addison St
Cost for Public Skating Session: $12
10 . Larson Recreation Center
(NOTE: Ice Skating Rink Season Ends on February 26, 2023)
Washington State City: Moses Lake
Address: 610 Yakima Ave
Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids ages 4 yrs and under are free. Admission prices do not include sales tax, FYI. $3 for Seniors age 65+; $5 Youth Ages 5 yrs thru age 17; $6 for ages 18+. Extra fees for skate rental.
