This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!

10 COOL INDOOR ICE SKATING RINKS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Washington State Cities: Renton, Kirkland, and Snoqualmie

Address: Kirkland: 14326 124th Ave NE, Snoqualmie: 35300 SE Douglas St, Renton: 12620 164th Ave SE

Cost for Public Skating Session: $5 ages up to 5 yrs old; $12 ages 6+

Sno-King Ice Arenas Sno-King Ice Arena Kirkland via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Bremerton

Address: 1950 Homer Jones Dr

Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 general admission; $5 for skate rental

Bremerton Ice Rink Brian Lear via YouTube loading...

Washington State City: Vancouver, WA

Address: 14313 SE Mill Plain Blvd

Cost for Public Skating Session: $15 general admission; $18 with skate rental

Washington State City: Kent

Address: 6015 S 240th St

Cost for Public Skating Session: $18.18 for ages 4+; Extra fees to rent skates, helmet, and/or a walker

Kent Valley Ice Centre in Vancouver Kent Valley Ice Centre via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Tacoma

Address: 14824 C St S

Cost for Public Skating Session: $8.50 for ages 18+; $7.50 for Youth 6-17 yrs old; Seniors are $6.50; and Kids under 5 yrs are $5.50. Extra fees for skate and ice walker rental.

Sprinkler Rec Center Ice Arena Sprinkler Recreation Center Ice Arena via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Downtown Seattle

Address: 10601 5th Ave NE

Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 4 yrs are free; $16 regular admission. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.

#GOKRAKEN

Kraken Community Iceplex Kraken Community Iceplex via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Lynnwood

Address: 19803 68th Ave W

Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids under age 12 yrs and Seniors 60+ are $10; $14 ages 13+. Extra fees for skates and skate walker rentals.

Lynnwood Ice Center Lynnwood Ice Center via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Yakima

Address: 1700 E Beech St

Cost for Public Skating Session: $10 admission, includes skate rentals. Fridays & Saturdays only. Click here for times.

Yakima Ice Rink Yakima Ice Rink via Google Maps loading...

Washington State City: Spokane

Address: 6321 N Addison St

Cost for Public Skating Session: $12

Eagles Ice Arena in Spokane Eagles Ice Arena via Google Maps loading...

(NOTE: Ice Skating Rink Season Ends on February 26, 2023)

Washington State City: Moses Lake

Address: 610 Yakima Ave

Cost for Public Skating Session: Kids ages 4 yrs and under are free. Admission prices do not include sales tax, FYI. $3 for Seniors age 65+; $5 Youth Ages 5 yrs thru age 17; $6 for ages 18+. Extra fees for skate rental.

