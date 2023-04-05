The 7 Best Amazing Caves That Washington State Has to Offer

The 7 Best Amazing Caves That Washington State Has to Offer

Floris Miller, Karsten Winegeart, Peter Robbins on Unsplash/Canva

Choose your Washington Cave Adventure! We will break down the top 7 of the best amazing caves Washington has to offer:

A) Ice caves

B) Lava formations

C) Minerals

D) Native American rock paintings

A) CAVES NEAR GLACIERS: THE ICE CAVES:

There are 3 ice caves to explore in Washington that gives views worth a thousand lifetimes. They are located in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Mount Rainier National Park.

1 . Mazama Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Peter Robbins on Unsplash
2 . Paradise Ice Caves at Mount Rainier National Park

mnichols_photography via tiktok
3 . Big Four Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

abhibeeee via TikTok
abhibeeee via TikTok
B) CAVES NEAR THE VOLCANO LAVA FORMATIONS:

Two caves to check out: One located in Naches, WA, and the other is in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which is not too far from the volcano of Mt. St. Helens.

4 . Ape Caves at Gifford Pinchot National Forest

jonathanpnw via Tiktok
5 . Boulder Cave Trail

doris.the.explorest via tiktok
C) CAVES NEAR MINERAL FORMATIONS:

Oooh and ahhh over this amazing Washington state cave, which happens to be in close proximity to the Canadian border.

6 . Gardner Cave at Crawford State Park

thattallgirlinwashington via tiktok
D) CAVES NEAR NATIVE AMERICAN PETROGLYPHS (ROCK PAINTINGS)

This cave is always closed during the winter and spring due to snow, but if you venture out during the summer, you'll be amazed.

7 . Layser Cave at Gifford Pinchot National Forest (Native American petroglyphs)

pnwlexiiiii via TikTok
NOW CHECK OUT THESE COOL TIKTOK VIDEOS SHOWING EACH OF THE 7 AMAZING CAVES MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE:

 

Ape Cave

@jonathanpnw Week 20: Ape Caves. Wow!! I’m blown away by how awesome that was. I can’t believe 20 weeks have already passed. My life has been forever changed by these experiences #hikingsavedmylife #washingtonhike #cave #apecaves #week20 #caves #dark #weeklyhike ♬ original sound - JonathanPNW

Big Four Ice Caves

 

@abhibeeee Big 4 ice caves. Granite falls, Washington #washington #hiking #nature #outdoors #cave ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

 

Boulder Cave Trail

@doris.the.explorist Boulder Cave is open for the summer! #washingtoncheck #granolatok #outdoortok #pnwsummer #yakimacounty #bouldercave #chinookpass #granolagirl #batcave #hiketok ♬ Adventure - André Branney

 

Gardner Cave

 

@thattallgirlinwashington We booked a cave tour today #washingtoncheck #metalinefallswa #gardenercave ♬ Oblivion - Grimes

 

Layser Cave

@pnwlexiiiii Went to a 7,000 year old + cave #laysercave #washingtonpost #whitepass #randlewashington #hiketokadventure #hikingadventures #cave #gronola #fj ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco

 

Mazama Ice Cave

 

@worlderingaround What a place! #icecave #iceland #fyp #travel ♬ suono originale - miche

 

Paradise Ice Cave

@mnichols_photography Rainbow Ice caves #pnw #rainbow #mtsthelens #mthood #mtrainier #mtadams #mountainlife #icecave #photography #newphotographer ♬ Possibility - Lykke Li

 

