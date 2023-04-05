The 7 Best Amazing Caves That Washington State Has to Offer
Choose your Washington Cave Adventure! We will break down the top 7 of the best amazing caves Washington has to offer:
A) Ice caves
B) Lava formations
C) Minerals
D) Native American rock paintings
A) CAVES NEAR GLACIERS: THE ICE CAVES:
There are 3 ice caves to explore in Washington that gives views worth a thousand lifetimes. They are located in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Mount Rainier National Park.
1 . Mazama Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
2 . Paradise Ice Caves at Mount Rainier National Park
3 . Big Four Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
B) CAVES NEAR THE VOLCANO LAVA FORMATIONS:
Two caves to check out: One located in Naches, WA, and the other is in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which is not too far from the volcano of Mt. St. Helens.
4 . Ape Caves at Gifford Pinchot National Forest
5 . Boulder Cave Trail
C) CAVES NEAR MINERAL FORMATIONS:
Oooh and ahhh over this amazing Washington state cave, which happens to be in close proximity to the Canadian border.
6 . Gardner Cave at Crawford State Park
D) CAVES NEAR NATIVE AMERICAN PETROGLYPHS (ROCK PAINTINGS)
This cave is always closed during the winter and spring due to snow, but if you venture out during the summer, you'll be amazed.
7 . Layser Cave at Gifford Pinchot National Forest (Native American petroglyphs)
NOW CHECK OUT THESE COOL TIKTOK VIDEOS SHOWING EACH OF THE 7 AMAZING CAVES MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE:
Ape Cave
@jonathanpnw Week 20: Ape Caves. Wow!! I’m blown away by how awesome that was. I can’t believe 20 weeks have already passed. My life has been forever changed by these experiences #hikingsavedmylife #washingtonhike #cave #apecaves #week20 #caves #dark #weeklyhike ♬ original sound - JonathanPNW
Big Four Ice Caves
@abhibeeee Big 4 ice caves. Granite falls, Washington #washington #hiking #nature #outdoors #cave ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim
Boulder Cave Trail
@doris.the.explorist Boulder Cave is open for the summer! #washingtoncheck #granolatok #outdoortok #pnwsummer #yakimacounty #bouldercave #chinookpass #granolagirl #batcave #hiketok ♬ Adventure - André Branney
Gardner Cave
@thattallgirlinwashington We booked a cave tour today #washingtoncheck #metalinefallswa #gardenercave ♬ Oblivion - Grimes
Layser Cave
@pnwlexiiiii Went to a 7,000 year old + cave #laysercave #washingtonpost #whitepass #randlewashington #hiketokadventure #hikingadventures #cave #gronola #fj ♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
Mazama Ice Cave
@worlderingaround What a place! #icecave #iceland #fyp #travel ♬ suono originale - miche
Paradise Ice Cave
@mnichols_photography Rainbow Ice caves #pnw #rainbow #mtsthelens #mthood #mtrainier #mtadams #mountainlife #icecave #photography #newphotographer ♬ Possibility - Lykke Li
Got a news tip? Email us here.
POPULAR STORIES TRENDING NOW:
Which Lively City in Washington State Gets the MOST Sunshine?
9 Slang Words Californians Say People, Like, Totally Use in WA
This Aberdeen Bartender Was One of WA's Creepiest Serial Killers
This Is the #1 Deadliest Roadway and Highway in WA State
10 Easiest Ways We Can Tell You Are From Definitely from Oregon
Top 20 Most Favorite Restaurants That Spokane Locals Love
Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation