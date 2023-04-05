The 7 Best Amazing Caves That Washington State Has to Offer

Choose your Washington Cave Adventure! We will break down the top 7 of the best amazing caves Washington has to offer:

A) Ice caves

B) Lava formations

C) Minerals

D) Native American rock paintings

A) CAVES NEAR GLACIERS: THE ICE CAVES:

There are 3 ice caves to explore in Washington that gives views worth a thousand lifetimes. They are located in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Mount Rainier National Park.

1 . Mazama Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

2 . Paradise Ice Caves at Mount Rainier National Park

3 . Big Four Ice Caves at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

B) CAVES NEAR THE VOLCANO LAVA FORMATIONS:

Two caves to check out: One located in Naches, WA, and the other is in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which is not too far from the volcano of Mt. St. Helens.

4 . Ape Caves at Gifford Pinchot National Forest

5 . Boulder Cave Trail

C) CAVES NEAR MINERAL FORMATIONS:

Oooh and ahhh over this amazing Washington state cave, which happens to be in close proximity to the Canadian border.

6 . Gardner Cave at Crawford State Park

D) CAVES NEAR NATIVE AMERICAN PETROGLYPHS (ROCK PAINTINGS)

This cave is always closed during the winter and spring due to snow, but if you venture out during the summer, you'll be amazed.

7 . Layser Cave at Gifford Pinchot National Forest (Native American petroglyphs)

