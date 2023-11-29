For the record, I have nothing against children. I don't have any myself, but one of my best friends has 3 little ones, and I love them as if they were my own nephews & nieces. That being said, I usually sit in the bar when I go out to eat. I barely ever drink, but I know no kids will be in the area.

Spaghetti, not SpaghettiOs, alright?

Next time I visit New Jersey, I may have to check Nettie’s House of Spaghetti. In a social media post, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey restaurant will no longer welcome kids (under 10 years old).

“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.”

– Nettie’s House of Spaghetti

I get that, and with it being their business, I feel it’s their choice. I think this will hurt more than help them. People like me, who would prefer not to dine with children, know that an 11-year-old can be just as annoying as a 3-year-old. But families with children under 10 are the ones who are hurt by this, which may have ripple effects.



Giphy.com

Which Washington restaurants should ban kids? You tell me!

This got me thinking about which Washington restaurants should ban children. I didn’t include an age range in the question, but the response I got, was pretty universal.

“ALLLL OFFFF THEMMMM!” – Trevor Taylor

Some people went into more detail about how they might deal with the problem kids could potentially bring.

“Not ban kids, just add more money to the parent’s bill for letting them run around like idiots.” – Timmy Daire “All of them after 6 pm. LMAO” – Olivia Wilson White “All of them, except for a specific time of day.”

– Jason Moore

Kids eating food with a circle Slash NO on the picture. Canva loading...

Others went a little more specific with certain restaurants. I assume they would like to dine without distractions.

“Chucky Cheese! That place would be awesome with no kids!” – Will Anders “Dave & Busters. Sorry, not sorry.” – Becka Jason Woodruff “Buffet restaurants! I’ve seen kids putting their hands on all the food, taking bits, putting it back.”

– Sheari Bailey-Vickers

Get our free mobile app

And some people had some different thoughts on the question:

“I think it’s weird that breweries allow kids, but I suppose if I wanted to go out drinking as a young parent and couldn’t get a babysitter, then there’s the option!” – Jason Litzenberg “Everyone should be banned from everywhere; fast food is garbage!” – Noel Renteria “All of them. It’d be nice to take my wife out for dinner without OUR children there to &$@# things up for us.”

– James Danger Conright

What are your thoughts on banning kids from restaurants? Should it be done? Is it wrong to ban children? Should it only be enforced at certain times or days of the week? Tap the app and send us a message letting us know your opinion.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Best Movies to Show to Kids to Get Them Hooked on Movies Want to your children to love film as much as you do? Start them here.